Tributes paid to Lord Strathnaver after ‘tragic accident’ in Thurso

Tributes have been paid to Lord Strathnaver who was killed in a “tragic accident” on September 4.

Police have confirmed that the death of Alexander Sutherland – Lord Strathnaver – is not being treated as suspicious.

The 40-year-old was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East, near the ruined 19th century Thurso Castle in Caithness.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following inquiries, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Many tributes have been made to Lord Strathnaver, whose funeral has not yet been announced.

People knew him as ‘Al’

In a social media post, Mark Sutherland-Fisher, president of the Clan Sutherland Society in Scotland, said it was with a very heavy heart he had to inform clan members Lord Strathnaver had died as a result of a “tragic accident” near Thurso.

He said: “Alexander was not only the heir to the Earldom of Sutherland but a widely popular figure in and around Golspie where most people just knew him as ‘Al’.”

In another post, Golspie Community Council said: “The whole community was shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic loss”.

“On behalf of the community, Golspie Community Council extends our deepest condolences to Alexander’s family, his many friends and all who loved him.”

Followers added their own tributes.

Josie Malcolm wrote: “A truly wonderful man who helped me in a great time of need with kindness and support. A smile that lit up his entire soul and touched all around him. Sincere condolences to his family. Such a terrible loss.”

Susan Murray added: “A truly caring sincere man who had time and a smile for everybody. Such a sad loss for all who knew him.”

Keen surfer

A friend said that Lord Strathnaver, 40, had been attending the Tunes in the Dunes music festival at Dunnet – mainland Britain’s most northerly point – at that weekend.

A keen surfer he also had a house a few miles away at Thurso East which is a top UK surfing location.

“He was walking with a friend and she was ahead of him. The next she knew he had gone over the cliffs. It was a tragic accident,” said the friend, who asked not to be named.

“She climbed down to him and gave him CPR. Neither had a mobile phone. She had to climb back up and find a phone and call for help.

“Sadly Al could not be saved. He was such a lovely chap – a really happy-go-lucky person. He had no airs. I did not know him as Lord Strathnaver – just as Al.

“He was a keen surfer – he used to surf every day and that is why he had a house at Thurso East. He also had a little surf shop. It appears he had been at the music festival, had left it and may have been heading back. It is such a tragic loss.”