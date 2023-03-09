Mother’s Day treats in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This Mother’s Day, why not treat mum to something special? Check out these 5 Aberdeenshire businesses who can help you celebrate and honour the mum in your life.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Nooks & Crannies

Spread the love with a special treat to honour and remember all mums, with a beautiful Mother’s Day food hamper from Nooks & Crannies multi award winning Tea Room in Fraserburgh. If any day is worthy of spoiling mum, it is this one. There’s something special about the gift of a food hamper that feels extra special, particularly when it comes beautifully presented in a pink wicker basket with complimentary rosé. Each basket packed full of tasty delights from Nook & Crannies’ homemade range of loaves, cakes, biscuits, toffee, chocolates, chutneys and fruity preserves. It’s a fantastic value at £30.

Spread the love with Nooks & Crannies this Mother’s Day.

Ardennan House Hotel

Ardennan House Hotel is located in Inverurie, with a modern restaurant and menu, offering high quality dishes and delicious Sunday Roasts. Catering for all including families this Mother’s Day!

If you’re coming along for a Sunday Roast, you can choose from beef, chicken or a sharing board for 2 and tasty sides.

Check out the other options on the Mother’s Day menu, and book your table for Mother’s Day. You can also call on 01467 621502.

Susan Renée at Kingshill Studios

Are your children growing up before your very eyes or are they already adults who have flown the nest? Maybe this is your very first Mother’s Day?

Kingshill Studios (just outside Kingswells, Aberdeen) has a very special £99 offer on a Mum & Me Session for you. Award winning photographer Susan Renée will use 2 backdrops during the 30-minute sessions, and 5 digital portraits will be included. These are ideal for printing, sharing and enlarging and will be cherished for many years to come. All you have to do is come good to go, and Kingshill Studios will do the rest. Just get in touch to arrange a time that suits you.

Why not be on the other side of the camera for a change?

Whatever you choose this Mother’s Day, Kingshill Studios looks forward to seeing you.

Follow along and check out their photos.

Kalyach Yoga and Wellness

Kalyach Yoga and Wellness in Ellon welcomes you to step inside, relax, release and nurture yourself.

Kalyach Yoga and Wellness offers different styles of Yoga, Pilates, Meditation and Sound Baths on a class or one to one basis. Yoga Therapy is also offered at the Studio. Kalyach’s alternative therapies are something to be experienced, these include prenatal support, ‘closing of the bones’, Reiki with a twist and crystal healing.

A fabulous offering for any mother figure, or yourself, is a gift card. Gift vouchers are in £25 donations, these can be redeemed against some classes, a special offer of 3 classes in exchange for one voucher. It’s also redeemable against workshops and therapies. Please get in touch for more information and terms and conditions.

Why not book some of Kalyach’s exciting classes, workshops and events or get in touch for enquiries at info@kalyachyogawellness.com. Located at 29A Bridge Street, Ellon, AB41 9AA, free parking is available close by.

Hame Interiors

This Mother’s Day why not treat your mother, or loved one to a HAME candle.

Hame uses only the highest quality soy and fragrances to produce the best high-end product. All candles are packaged in a satin drawstring bag. Most customers prefer the natural look (uncoloured). Hame does offer a bespoke service, if you’d like colour or glitter added – no problem. Hame is always happy to make custom orders for their valued clients. From their hame to yours.

Mother’s Day special price will be £16.00 (rrp £20.00) + delivery.

Learn more about Hame Interiors and check out their products today or get in touch at hameinteriors@gmail.com. To see even more great products, search Hame Interiors Sheena Wilson on Instagram.