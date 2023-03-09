Mother’s Day treats in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother’s Day treats in Aberdeenshire

Presented by various businesses in Aberdeenshire
March 9, 2023, 3:25 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 10:09 am
Mother and daughter in kitchen.

This Mother’s Day, why not treat mum to something special? Check out these 5 Aberdeenshire businesses who can help you celebrate and honour the mum in your life.

Nooks & Crannies

Basket of sweets from Nooks & Crannies
This Mother’s Day, indulge her sweet tooth with some treats from Nooks & Crannies.

Spread the love with a special treat to honour and remember all mums, with a beautiful Mother’s Day food hamper from Nooks & Crannies multi award winning Tea Room in Fraserburgh. If any day is worthy of spoiling mum, it is this one. There’s something special about the gift of a food hamper that feels extra special, particularly when it comes beautifully presented in a pink wicker basket with complimentary rosé. Each basket packed full of tasty delights from Nook & Crannies’ homemade range of loaves, cakes, biscuits, toffee, chocolates, chutneys and fruity preserves. It’s a fantastic value at £30.

Spread the love with Nooks & Crannies this Mother’s Day.

Ardennan House Hotel

Ardennan House Hotel is located in Inverurie, with a modern restaurant and menu, offering high quality dishes and delicious Sunday Roasts. Catering for all including families this Mother’s Day!

Sunday roast on table
Treat mum to a special Mother’s Day roast from Ardennan House Hotel.

If you’re coming along for a Sunday Roast, you can choose from beef, chicken or a sharing board for 2 and tasty sides.

Check out the other options on the Mother’s Day menu, and book your table for Mother’s Day. You can also call on 01467 621502.

Susan Renée at Kingshill Studios

Are your children growing up before your very eyes or are they already adults who have flown the nest? Maybe this is your very first Mother’s Day?

Grid of photography by Susan Renee at Kingshill Studio
Capture your sweetest memories this Mother’s Day at Kingshill Studios.

Kingshill Studios (just outside Kingswells, Aberdeen) has a very special £99 offer on a Mum & Me Session for you. Award winning photographer Susan Renée will use 2 backdrops during the 30-minute sessions, and 5 digital portraits will be included. These are ideal for printing, sharing and enlarging and will be cherished for many years to come. All you have to do is come good to go, and Kingshill Studios will do the rest.  Just get in touch to arrange a time that suits you.

Why not be on the other side of the camera for a change?

Whatever you choose this Mother’s Day, Kingshill Studios looks forward to seeing you.

Follow along and check out their photos.

Kalyach Yoga and Wellness

Kalyach Yoga and Wellness in Ellon welcomes you to step inside, relax, release and nurture yourself.

Kalyach Yoga and Wellness offers different styles of Yoga, Pilates, Meditation and Sound Baths on a class or one to one basis.  Yoga Therapy is also offered at the Studio. Kalyach’s alternative therapies are something to be experienced, these include prenatal support, ‘closing of the bones’, Reiki with a twist and crystal healing.

Lovely yoga mats and candles.
Treat mum to a moment of wellness with a class or membership at Kalyach Yoga and Wellness.

A fabulous offering for any mother figure, or yourself, is a gift card.  Gift vouchers are in £25 donations, these can be redeemed against some classes, a special offer of 3 classes in exchange for one voucher.  It’s also redeemable against workshops and therapies.  Please get in touch for more information and terms and conditions.

Why not book some of Kalyach’s exciting classes, workshops and events or get in touch for enquiries at info@kalyachyogawellness.com. Located at 29A Bridge Street, Ellon, AB41 9AA, free parking is available close by.

Hame Interiors

This Mother’s Day why not treat your mother, or loved one to a HAME candle.

Candle by Hame interior next to glasses.
Treat your mum to a moment of peace with a candle from Hame Interiors.

Hame uses only the highest quality soy and fragrances to produce the best high-end product. All candles are packaged in a satin drawstring bag. Most customers prefer the natural look (uncoloured). Hame does offer a bespoke service, if you’d like colour or glitter added – no problem. Hame is always happy to make custom orders for their valued clients. From their hame to yours.

Mother’s Day special price will be £16.00 (rrp £20.00) + delivery.

Learn more about Hame Interiors and check out their products today or get in touch at hameinteriors@gmail.com. To see even more great products, search Hame Interiors Sheena Wilson on Instagram.

 

