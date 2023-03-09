Inverness pulls together to help hospitality worker return home to South Africa for end of life care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness pulls together to help hospitality worker return home to South Africa for end of life care

By Louise Glen
March 9, 2023, 4:05 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:45 pm
Cancer patient Angelique De Vita wants to return home to her family in South Africa. Image: gofundme.
Cancer patient Angelique De Vita wants to return home to her family in South Africa. Image: gofundme.

Inverness has “pulled together” to help a cancer patient, who has worked in the city for many years, return home to South Africa for end of life care.

Angelique De Vita, also known as Borel-Saladin, has been given just six months to live.

Her family set up a fundraising page to help with costs of moving the hospitality worker, her children and pets back to her homeland, and have been inundated with support – with more than £7,000 raised already.

Not least from her colleagues and friends at city centre bar Johnny Foxes and The Den who will be passing over all the money from a special drink, The Angel Shot, which will be on sale this weekend.

On the family’s fundraising page, Andrea Britz, calls for a “rainbow of hope for Angelique” to bring her home.

Stop chemotherapy

She wrote: ” Angelique has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and has been given only six months to live.

“After rounds and rounds of cancer treatment, she has made the difficult decision to stop any more chemotherapy and focus on spending quality time with her loved ones.

“As her condition has worsened, she has expressed her strong desire to return home to South Africa, where she can be surrounded by her family and beloved pets.

She continued: “However, the cost of transporting her, her children, and her pets from Scotland to South Africa is beyond our family’s means. We are turning to you for help to raise the funds needed to make her last wish come true.”

“Our goal is to raise enough money to cover the cost of transporting her and her family safely, as well as the cost of setting up palliative care at home.

“We know how important it is for Angelique to spend her remaining time in the place she calls home.”

There is something so beautiful about a community pulling together in extremely tough times. 🌈 Many of you will have…

Posted by Johnny Foxes & The Den on Thursday, 9 March 2023

She added: “It would mean the world to her to be surrounded by the people she loves and to be able to spend her final days in the familiar surroundings of her happy place.”

In a video message Mc De Vita said she could not believe how much support she had received since the fundraiser was launched only a few days ago.

She said: “I have never asked for anything in my life. I have always been self sufficient.

“I am very excited to start different treatments in South Africa when I get there. And I am very excited to be with my family again.

“I love all of you and thank you so much for every single donation, and every word of kindness.”

Staff at Johnny Foxes and the Den said Ms De Vita had served the people of the city for decades and now it was time to give back.

A spokesman for the company said: “There is something so beautiful about a community pulling together in extremely tough times.

An angel shot

“Many of you will have seen and read the heart breaking news about Angelique, a beautiful soul who is originally from South Africa but has been in Inverness for a long time and is well known in the city and hospitality industry.

“Her family have started a fundraising page on Facebook to get herself, her children and animals across to South Africa and help fund end of life care for Angelique.

“It’s hard to know what to do or say to bring any sort of comfort in this situation but to do our small part here at Johnny Foxes and The Den all monies from our homemade shot ‘The Angel Shot’ bought this weekend will be donated entirely to Angelique and her family – the very least we can do.

“We hope to see you all in this weekend in support of Angelique’s efforts.”

Conversation

