REVEALED: The food that has caused the price of your supermarket shopping basket to increase by 22% in last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

REVEALED: The food that has caused the price of your supermarket shopping basket to increase by 22% in last year

Some items are up, some have stayed the same. We break down where the increases are and when prices could come back down.

By David Mackay
Tesco baskets on top of stacks of large coins to illustrate the increase in food prices in the UK.
We compared Tesco prices from today against May last year.

Supermarket prices at Tesco have soared by nearly 25% in the last year at more than double the national rate of inflation, figures show.

An investigation by The Press & Journal and The Courier has compared prices at the chain today and in May last year.

And the results show that our virtual sample basket would now cost £42.00, an increase of £7.70, or 22%, from last year.

What food prices are up, and what is down?

Today, and in May last year, we looked at the same food items that would be commonplace in almost anyone’s shopping trolley.

We picked out cereal, bread, milk as well as fruit, vegetables and meat to make meals with.

In each case we took the cheapest item available from the Tesco online grocery shop, so some items may not be exactly like-for-like to ensure we kept our trolley as cheap as possible – an exercise facing many households at the moment.

Table stylised as a receipt showing the Tesco prices of 26 shopping basket essentials in May 2022 and May 2023, with the totals coming out to £34.30 and £42 respectively.

And what we discovered was that prices have soared during the last year, leaving many households with tough decisions to make.

The largest increases were in some of the household staples with a pack of penne pasta up by 41% to 48p.

Meanwhile, oranges were up by 60%, apples by 58%, mushrooms by 56% and sausages by 35%.

However, many prices have remained reasonably static with potatoes up by only 5%, tinned tomatoes staying exactly the same, and instant coffee actually falling by 1%.

Why are food prices going up, and will they ever come back down?

Today the British Retail Consortium revealed that average food prices increases across the UK had gone up by a record 15.7% in the last year.

The group surveyed 5,000 retailers across the country before finalising its biggest jump since records began in 2005.

Sellers say their margins are being squeezed more than ever due to rising fuel bills hitting distribution costs as well as energy bills to keep stores warm and food cool.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “Overall shop price inflation eased slightly in April due to heavy spring discounting in clothing, footwear, and furniture.

Households are watching their budgets more than ever while supermarket shopping. Image: PA

“However, food prices remained elevated given ongoing cost pressures throughout the supply chain.

“The knock-on effect from increased production and packaging costs meant that ready meals became more expensive and coffee prices were also up due to the high cost of coffee beans, as well as key producer nations exporting less.

“Meanwhile, the price of butter and vegetable oils started to come down as retailers passed on cost savings from further up the supply chain.”

Meanwhile, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected the supply chain, wages have increased, bad weather has hit harvests with extra Brexit importation regulations.

However, despite all that, the British Retail Consortium says food prices are expected to begin to drop again in the “coming months” as some pressures ease.

Where can you get help buying food in the UK?

The Office of National Statistics says about half of UK residents say they are buying less food to save costs.

The Press & Journal, Evening Express and Original 106 launched their Big Food Appeal last year to shine a light on the struggles facing households while signposting where help is available.

Food banks are coming under increasing pressure due to the rising retail prices. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Your local Citizens Advice Scotland branch can provide tips on where the best place is to get assistance for your own situation.

Food banks can also provide emergency assistance, but usually require referrals before they can provide packages.

Food parcels usually contact a minimum of three days’ worth of food for emergency situations and can also include sanitary products and toiletries.

What are foodbanks and how can you access emergency food?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]