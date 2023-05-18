‘Running scared?’ New Aberdeen SNP boss slammed for seeking co-leader vote at meeting of just SEVEN councillors

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen anti-poverty convener Christian Allard has been accused of “running scared” of facing colleagues as he looks for a promotion to council co-leader.

The Torry and Ferryhill councillor emerged as the uncontested candidate to replace current SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll earlier this week.

And he looks set to be confirmed as joint chief at an urgent meeting on Tuesday.

It follows several bruising weeks for the former MSP and MEP, who led the charge to slash funding for the Big Noise Torry charity work in his own ward.

What is row about before Christian Allard is even in the co-leader job?

The French-born SNP councillor survived a vote of no confidence in his anti-poverty role earlier this month.

And opponents had hoped to drag him back to the full council meeting on June 14 to question his election to the top job.

At the eye of the storm, Mr Allard said: “Filling vacancies has frequently been a matter for urgent business committee over recent years, including when a co-leader last resigned in 2021.

“I have already had a number of meetings with our Liberal Democrat partners and I look forward to continuing to work with them.”

What’s the inside line on leadership rumble?

Opposition parties are known to have campaigned top officials on the matter.

Nuanced, technical, arguments have been made behind closed doors about what vacancies demand urgency in filling.

It cannot be urgent business because there is, after all, a co-leader in place in Liberal Democrat Ian Yuill, opposition sources have reasoned to The P&J.

Those on the other side point to rule changes made in August enshrining there being two co-leaders – not a council leader singular – in the rulebook.

Claims: Co-leader elect Christian Allard is ‘running scared’

Urgent meetings involve a truncated committee of only seven councillors.

Only three will be from the opposition, limiting the potential of the next wave of attacks on co-leader elect Allard on confirmation day.

And now a date has been set, the new SNP chief faces charges of cowardice.

Aberdeen Labour group leader Barney Crockett said it was “imperative” all councillors discussed the council leadership.

He said: “I don’t think Councillor Allard should be hiding from the full council, giving the appearance of him running scared of his colleagues.

“And I think given the critical situation in the city with the libraries and swimming pool – and Councillor Allard’s failure to address anti-poverty – it should come to full council.

“He is trying to evade accountability from his peers.”

Mr Allard drew the ire of councillors when defending the cut to charity Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry in the budget.

“Let’s be very clear: if we had the money, we wouldn’t (support Sistema Scotland) either,” he said exuberantly.

Labour accused of ‘delay, dither and defer’

But the decision to hold an urgent meeting rests with Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill.

He told The P&J: “The urgent business committee has been called in accord with council rules.

“It is important that the council co-leader vacancy is filled quickly.

“That won’t happen if it does not take place until the council meeting on June 14 as Councillor Crockett seems to want.

“It seems he and Labour are more interested in delay, dither and defer than in being decisive.”