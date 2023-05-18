‘Running scared?’ New Aberdeen SNP boss slammed for seeking co-leader vote at meeting of just SEVEN councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Running scared?’ New Aberdeen SNP boss slammed for seeking co-leader vote at meeting of just SEVEN councillors

The SNP and Liberal Democrats running the Town House argue the appointment of a co-leader is urgent. Others think Tuesday's brief meeting will be an attempt to "evade accountability".

By Alastair Gossip
Councillor Christian Allard is expected to be made the SNP's co-leader of Aberdeen City Council on Tuesday. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen anti-poverty convener Christian Allard has been accused of “running scared” of facing colleagues as he looks for a promotion to council co-leader.

The Torry and Ferryhill councillor emerged as the uncontested candidate to replace current SNP co-leader Alex Nicoll earlier this week.

And he looks set to be confirmed as joint chief at an urgent meeting on Tuesday.

It follows several bruising weeks for the former MSP and MEP, who led the charge to slash funding for the Big Noise Torry charity work in his own ward.

What is row about before Christian Allard is even in the co-leader job?

The French-born SNP councillor survived a vote of no confidence in his anti-poverty role earlier this month.

And opponents had hoped to drag him back to the full council meeting on June 14 to question his election to the top job.

New SNP group leader Christian Allard, flanked by his deputy Miranda Radley and SNP group convener Alex McLellan. The new leadership trio was unveiled earlier this week. Image: Aberdeen SNP.
At the eye of the storm, Mr Allard said: “Filling vacancies has frequently been a matter for urgent business committee over recent years, including when a co-leader last resigned in 2021.

“I have already had a number of meetings with our Liberal Democrat partners and I look forward to continuing to work with them.”

What’s the inside line on leadership rumble?

Opposition parties are known to have campaigned top officials on the matter.

Nuanced, technical, arguments have been made behind closed doors about what vacancies demand urgency in filling.

It cannot be urgent business because there is, after all, a co-leader in place in Liberal Democrat Ian Yuill, opposition sources have reasoned to The P&J.

Those on the other side point to rule changes made in August enshrining there being two co-leaders – not a council leader singular – in the rulebook.

Claims: Co-leader elect Christian Allard is ‘running scared’

Urgent meetings involve a truncated committee of only seven councillors.

Only three will be from the opposition, limiting the potential of the next wave of attacks on co-leader elect Allard on confirmation day.

And now a date has been set, the new SNP chief faces charges of cowardice.

Aberdeen Labour group leader Barney Crockett accused SNP group leader Christian Allard of trying to "evade accountability" on his record as anti-poverty convener. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Labour group leader Barney Crockett said it was “imperative” all councillors discussed the council leadership.

He said: “I don’t think Councillor Allard should be hiding from the full council, giving the appearance of him running scared of his colleagues.

“And I think given the critical situation in the city with the libraries and swimming pool – and Councillor Allard’s failure to address anti-poverty – it should come to full council.

“He is trying to evade accountability from his peers.”

Mr Allard drew the ire of councillors when defending the cut to charity Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry in the budget.

“Let’s be very clear: if we had the money, we wouldn’t (support Sistema Scotland) either,” he said exuberantly.

Labour accused of ‘delay, dither and defer’

But the decision to hold an urgent meeting rests with Lib Dem co-leader Ian Yuill.

Liberal Democrat council co-leader Ian Yuill set the date for the urgent business meeting to install Christian Allard as his co-leader. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
He told The P&J: “The urgent business committee has been called in accord with council rules.

“It is important that the council co-leader vacancy is filled quickly.

“That won’t happen if it does not take place until the council meeting on June 14 as Councillor Crockett seems to want.

“It seems he and Labour are more interested in delay, dither and defer than in being decisive.”

SNP councillor says Big Noise Torry cut ‘should have happened sooner’ – despite his own government saving charity

