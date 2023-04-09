SNP councillor says Big Noise Torry cut ‘should have happened sooner’ – despite his own government saving charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

SNP councillor says Big Noise Torry cut ‘should have happened sooner’ – despite his own government saving charity

Although it's been saved, the children's charity faces an uncertain future - and leading councillors continue to "vigorously attack" it.

By Ben Hendry
Christian Allard continues to criticise Big Noise Torry.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with the SNP's Christian Allard during a visit to J Charles Ltd seafood processing plant in Aberdeen. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A leading SNP councillor says links with Big Noise Torry should have been severed last year – even after his own government stepped in to save the project.

The charity caters to hundreds of children in the deprived area of Aberdeen, providing free music lessons and trying to make sure youngsters stay on the right path.

Despite public protests, it was a high-profile victim of Aberdeen City Council cost-cutting last month.

But days later the Scottish Government swooped in with money to keep the programme alive.

Now a month on from the controversy, we reveal:

  • The critical reports councillors based their decision on, made public after a P&J probe
  • One senior SNP representative’s regrets that the grant wasn’t put on the line before now
  • And a Holyrood spokeswoman admits that the money won’t be guaranteed beyond next April
Protestors young and old gathered at the budget talks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Has councillor at the heart of row made another U-turn?

Big Noise Torry was slammed for making “no impact whatsoever” during the stormy budget meeting on March 1.

Chairman of Aberdeen City Council’s anti-poverty committee, Christian Allard, said the cash-strapped authority “wouldn’t give them the money even if they had it”.

It was one of many controversial remarks that caused ripples across the chambers.

Amid ongoing uproar about the move, the Scottish Government swiftly stepped in with a grant to keep it running alongside sister projects elsewhere.

Outraged onlookers accused Mr Allard of hypocrisy when he quickly took to Twitter to hail the intervention of his Holyrood superiors as “great news”.

And now he seems to have had another change of heart, insisting newly released reports prove the administration was right all along to strip the cash.

More than 160 pages of official documents were released after The Press And Journal probed the decision using freedom of information legislation.

The Torry councillor even suggested the findings from October 2021 should have prompted immediate talks on its funding.

What did reports say?

The decision to axe Big Noise Torry was based primarily on reports compiled by the authority’s education department in October 2021.

The council was led by a Labour/Conservative group at the time, which opted not to act on the findings or make them public.

But the documents were scrutinised by their SNP and Lib Dem replacements as they battled to balance the books after being thrust into power last May.

The launch of Big Noise Torry at Tullos Playing fields in 2015. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

The studies compared pupils from Walker Road and Tullos schools in Torry with children in other deprived parts of the city.

The officers reached the conclusion that “there isn’t conclusive proof of the positive impact of Big Noise Torry on the attainment and engagement of all learners in the Torry area”.

Did councillors ‘misrepresent’ findings to justify cut?

Labour and Tory councillors were quick to point out that they saw the wider benefits of the cause – and opted not to place Big Noise Torry on the chopping block during the subsequent budget talks.

And distraught charity bosses said the ruling group had “misrepresented” the report to push through mammoth savings.

They argued that Big Noise Torry is “delivering clearly on confidence, wellbeing, and increasing educational skills”.

Big Noise Torry in numbers: How much does controversial cut save the council?

The council had been tied into a £4.3 million agreement with Big Noise Torry operators Sistema Scotland from 2020 until March 2026.

Under the contract, the authority has been covering 75% of its funding, with £606,000 in 2020/21 and £738,ooo in 2021/22.

Sistema Scotland CEO Nicola Killean said the council delivered a “huge blow” to Big Noise Torry.

The charity received £719,000 in 2022/23 and papers indicate it had been on course for a £774,000 grant over the next year…

Other documents recently made public include a letter from Sistema Scotland, sent as the recent decision loomed.

The pleading missive explains that its “life-changing” work to tackle child poverty is “more important now than ever”.

And bosses offered a compromise, given the council’s own “budgetary pressures”.

Although it would present “extreme challenges”, they said they could still operate if the grant was reduced from the expected £774,000 to £590,000.

The offer was not accepted.

Slashing funding completely will save more than £1.5m across the next few years.

A performance by Big Noise Torry at Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

What was said during latest council meeting?

The decision, along with many others, came under fire during heated Town House talks weeks later.

The documents were made public days before the meeting, with SNP councillors claiming they justified the unpopular cut.

Nationalist Lee Fairfull even asked for a breakdown of how much the council would be spending “per child” if the agreement remained in place.

Councillors Lee Fairfull and Christian Allard at the Music Hall in Aberdeen last year. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

She asked: “How many children, over the past year, benefitted from Big Noise… And how much would this work out as in the future, per capita spend per child?”

Officers were unable to break that down, explaining that not all of the 700 children who attend Big Noise Torry sessions engage with the project.

Mr Allard later stressed that he asked for the report to be released “many, many times” to back up the funding blow.

It comes as he now faces a confidence vote following his “attack” on Big Noise Torry last month.

Does ‘evidence’ mean government shouldn’t ensure future of Big Noise Torry?

The P&J caught up with Mr Allard after the meeting to clarify his views on the future of Big Noise Torry.

He told us: “We have got the evidence, look at the evidence.

“We fought hard to make sure it was in the public domain and now you understand why.”

Mr Allard said the findings of the 2021 report “should have been shared with the education committee” at the time.

That way, he explained, councillors “could have taken a decision” on continuing funding much earlier.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with the SNP’s Christian Allard during a visit to J Charles Ltd seafood processing plant in Aberdeen. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“It was not,” he added.

“We follow the evidence when it comes to the public purse: there was no change in attainment and no change in attendance.

“They didn’t do it as effectively as we would have hoped.”

Is Scottish Government wrong to fund Sistema?

So does the Torry councillor believe the Scottish Government is wrong to continue funding the project?

He answered: “I don’t work for the Scottish Government, that’s up for them to decide. It’s their money.”

When asked if he welcomes the use of taxpayer cash for a scheme he doesn’t support, Mr Allard said: “I welcome any money coming to Aberdeen.

“I don’t know what the Scottish Government would expect.”

Labour group leader Barney Crockett later expressed shock at the local SNP members “vigorously attacking” the charity saved by the party just weeks ago.

Do you think Big Noise Torry is of benefit to the area? Let us know in our comments section below

So where does all this leave future of Big Noise Torry?

The future of Big Noise Torry remains uncertain – with no clear indication of how it could be funded in years to come.

Councillors have been told that officials are “following the legal process” to terminate the contract with Sistema.

Meanwhile, they will “work with Sistema to ensure a smooth transition”, on the understanding the government will cover its costs “from here on in”.

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Ross Grant is concerned about the future of Big Noise Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Labour’s Ross Grant asked if this meant the charity’s fate is now in the government’s hands.

Chief education officer Eleanor Sheppard replied: “Our understanding is the Scottish Government has made that commitment.”

But that claim has now been disputed at Holyrood…

What does Scottish Government say about future funding of Big Noise Torry?

A Scottish Government spokeswoman praised the work of Sistema – saying it “plays a hugely valuable role” by helping thousands of young people across the country.

And she explained that the decision to fund the charity was based on positive studies undertaken by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health.

Big Noise Torry
Big Noise Torry’s funding has been reinstated by the Scottish Government, for now. Image: Sistema Scotland/Supplied.

The spokeswoman added that Sistema has “clear impacts” on the youngsters’ health and well-being – setting them in good stead for later life.

But she said the funding was awarded to cover operations only in 2023-24.

The government is “not currently in a position to make commitments beyond this financial year”.

You can see the October 2021 Aberdeen City Council reports here.

Read Nicola Killean’s thoughts on the cut.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as 'too challenging' to do music at school…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single
Aberdeen FC director Willie Garner got checked for prostate cancer after hearing a friend discuss symptoms. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Dons director Willie Garner swaps the pitch for the catwalk to raise funds for…
Bennett McCash. Image: DC Thomson
Takeaway delivery driver was more than three times limit - the day after drinking…
James Martin and Poppy O'Toole are the celebrity talent for Taste of Grampian this year. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Everything you need to know about Taste of Grampian 2023
Claude Bosi is a headline act at this month's Signature Food Festival at The Chester Hotel. Image: Signature Food Festival
Signature Food Festival 2023: Legendary chef Claude Bosi is on a mission for Aberdeen…
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Calum MacPhail's debut album is out soon. Image: Calum MacPhail
My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Mark Sweeney assaulted a man inside the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Picture shows; Mark Sweeney. Keith. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub-goer claimed bar assault was 'retribution' for man who attacked woman
Easter - Motorcycle Action Group 1992-04-18 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.04.2992, Used EE 02.04.2015 "Caption: "Setting a good eggs-ample ... bikers congregate before delivering their Easter gifts." Story: "A fleet of leather-clad bikers took to the streets of Aberdeen at the weekend to spread a little Easter cheer to children and old people in and around the city. Shaking off their "Hell's Angel" image, the motorcyclists spent Saturday afternoon delivering Easter eggs and chocolate goodies to residents in homes throughout the Aberdeen area. The event, organised by the Motorcycle Action Group, has been held annually for five years."
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists
The Viking Mani is just one of 14 longships on the Rhine. Image: Viking.
A solo traveller on a river cruise with 90 couples? With Viking it's worth…
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth
Gavin Price during his time in charge of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson tells Aberdeen not to take 'foot off the gas' after Duk's double…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented