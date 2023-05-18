Stagecoach announces new ‘Aviemore Adventurer’ bus to promote Cairngorm tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach announces new ‘Aviemore Adventurer’ bus to promote Cairngorm tourism

The bus will have lockers for skis, bikes and outdoor equipment to take passengers from Aviemore to the Cairngorm Mountain.

By Cameron Roy
The new 'Aviemore Adventurer' bus has been brought in to promote tourism to the Cairngorms. Image: Scottish Rural and Island Transport Community.
The new 'Aviemore Adventurer' bus has been brought in to promote tourism to the Cairngorms. Image: Scottish Rural and Island Transport Community.

Stagecoach has announced a new “Aviemore Adventurer” bus to promote tourism in the Cairngorms.

The number 30 bus will have lockers for skis, bikes, and outdoor equipment so it can take adventures from Aviemore to Cairngorm Mountain.

It will run every hour, starting from May 22.

Another new bus, the 36A was also announced. It will run from Aviemore to Aberlour and Dufftown via Grantown on Spey and the A95.

Both of the announcements were made at a Scottish Rural and Island Transport Community (SRITC) gathering last week, with Transport Minister Kevin Stewart in attendance.

The STIRC gathering where the announcement was made. Image: Scottish Rural and Island Transport Community.

SRITC was founded in 2018 as a social enterprise to build a community that works to address the many transport challenges facing rural and island communities.

Cairngorms National Park ‘delighted’

Murray Ferguson, director of planning and place at Cairngorms National Park Authority said: “We are delighted to hear of this new investment in public transport in a key part of the national park.

“This will benefit both residents and visitors to enjoy the park sustainably and is a really helpful move in the right direction for rural transport, which will complement all our work to make this a national park where people and nature thrive together.”

The decision comes after Cairngorm Mountain Resort announced the launch of mountain biking trails and the return of tubing for this summer.

Tubing is one of the activities on offer this summer. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

Visitors to the resort will be able to get to the revamped Ptarmigan building – which includes a shop and the UK’s highest restaurant – at the top station via the Cairngorm Mountain Railway, which was reinstated earlier this year after four years out of action.

The repair job of the UK’s highest railway took £25 million and officials hope it could welcome in a landmark year for the local economy.

The Cairngorm funicular is back in action. Image: Cairngorm Mountain Resort.

Buses will allow ‘sustainable travel’

David Beaton, managing director for Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “Our new services will make it even easier for visitors to Aviemore and the north of Scotland to travel sustainably this summer.

“Service 36A will provide a connection with the existing service 36, making it possible to travel from Aviemore to Elgin via Aberlour.”

Fergus Ewing MSP said: “This is welcome news and I hope the service is well used.”

SRITC boss Jenny Milne with volunteer and rural transport award winner Steve Cassidy from mobility firm Fuse Mobility. Image: Scottish Rural and Island Transport Community.

The news comes after 11 north-east bus services were slashed by Stagecoach earlier in the week after cuts to transport budgets from both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council.

Mark Tate, chief executive of the Cairngorm Business Partnership said: “Delighted to welcome the SRITC gathering to the Cairngorms this week focussing on solutions that can work for rural Scotland.

“Improving access to quality, reliable, affordable public transport, for both locals and visitors, is critical to the economy and our environment.”

To get make your voice heard by SRITC and to attend a gathering, visit the website or Facebook page.

