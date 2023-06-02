The Highland Tweedery to launch upcycled denim range at Portsoy boat festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Highland Tweedery to launch upcycled denim range at Portsoy boat festival

Gael Thomson continues her commitment to sustainability with The Highland Tweedery's new range that extends the lifecycle of denim

By Jacqueline Wake Young
The Highland Tweedery has a strong focus on sustainability.
The Highland Tweedery has a strong focus on sustainability.

The ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival returns to Portsoy on July 1-2 for a weekend of music, dance, Scottish food and drink as well as age-old crafts and unique, handmade items.

Among the exhibitors will be The Highland Tweedery, launching a new range that transforms worn-out denim jeans into beautiful skirts.

Based in Portsoy, Gael Thomson launched The Highland Tweedery four years ago and designs and handmakes items such as ponchos, pocket picnic rugs, neck buffs and cross body bags using only Scottish wool tweeds and cashmere.

With a strong focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact, Gael works with suppliers close to her workshop to keep down emissions and reduces waste by using every scrap of fabric.

Gael Thomson launched The Highland Tweedery four years ago.

Gael said: “I am passionate about keeping my carbon footprint as low as possible.

“My preference is to use ‘end of run’ tweeds. Also it is not so expensive, which ensures I can pass on a great price point to my customers. This makes owning luxury like cashmere much more affordable.

“When cutting out a poncho, I use the neck line cut-out to make a cross body bag and a piece not needed for the poncho collar into a winter neck buff. Nothing is left or wasted!

Repurposing denim and cotton

“My most recent design project is using preloved denim jeans to make into very cute skirts embellished with vintage lace.

“Denim is one of the most popular fabrics in the world, however it uses vast amounts of insecticide, chemicals and water to produce, causing a lot of pollution. It is so worthwhile reusing and repurposing denim and cotton.

Ponchos by The Highland Tweedery.

“I love sewing and wanted to have a small business using my skills and ideas. It all started when I wanted a tweed poncho but I did not like the styles available.

“I designed and made one and it was from there I thought others would like my signature designs and I’m pleased to say they do!

No fabric goes unused and is sourced from nearby suppliers.

“Last year I wanted to buy a small picnic mat to take when cycling, no one made one, so I did. I have recently gone through the process to register my design. They are called Mackintosh Square Pocket Picnic Rugs.”

“My daughter is my model and social media advisor, my son-in-law is my photographer and IT manager, my son helps with marketing, my husband does the accounts and the Tweedery Dog looks cute at events,” said Gael.

The skirts are made using pre-loved denim and vintage lace.

Gael has stock in several outlets around Scotland including Eilean Donan Castle shop, Encore Dress Agency in Fettercairn, The Marble Shop in Portsoy, Appin Craft Shop, Chandlers in North Berwick and Intricate Designs in Cullen.

She said the quality of her work is the most important part of what she does.

“When a customer congratulates me and tells me how delighted they are with the item they have purchased makes me so proud of my efforts.”

The Mackintosh Square Pocket Picnic Rugs.

Visit www.thehighlandtweedery.com, or follow @the_highland_tweedery on Instagram and @The Highland Tweedery on Facebook.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at https://stbfportsoy.org/buy-tickets. For festival updates follow @stbfportsoy or #ahoyportsoy on social media.

[[title]]