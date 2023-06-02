The Highland Tweedery to launch upcycled denim range at Portsoy boat festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The ACE Winches Scottish Traditional Boat Festival returns to Portsoy on July 1-2 for a weekend of music, dance, Scottish food and drink as well as age-old crafts and unique, handmade items.

Among the exhibitors will be The Highland Tweedery, launching a new range that transforms worn-out denim jeans into beautiful skirts.

Based in Portsoy, Gael Thomson launched The Highland Tweedery four years ago and designs and handmakes items such as ponchos, pocket picnic rugs, neck buffs and cross body bags using only Scottish wool tweeds and cashmere.

With a strong focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact, Gael works with suppliers close to her workshop to keep down emissions and reduces waste by using every scrap of fabric.

Gael said: “I am passionate about keeping my carbon footprint as low as possible.

“My preference is to use ‘end of run’ tweeds. Also it is not so expensive, which ensures I can pass on a great price point to my customers. This makes owning luxury like cashmere much more affordable.

“When cutting out a poncho, I use the neck line cut-out to make a cross body bag and a piece not needed for the poncho collar into a winter neck buff. Nothing is left or wasted!

Repurposing denim and cotton

“My most recent design project is using preloved denim jeans to make into very cute skirts embellished with vintage lace.

“Denim is one of the most popular fabrics in the world, however it uses vast amounts of insecticide, chemicals and water to produce, causing a lot of pollution. It is so worthwhile reusing and repurposing denim and cotton.

“I love sewing and wanted to have a small business using my skills and ideas. It all started when I wanted a tweed poncho but I did not like the styles available.

“I designed and made one and it was from there I thought others would like my signature designs and I’m pleased to say they do!

“Last year I wanted to buy a small picnic mat to take when cycling, no one made one, so I did. I have recently gone through the process to register my design. They are called Mackintosh Square Pocket Picnic Rugs.”

“My daughter is my model and social media advisor, my son-in-law is my photographer and IT manager, my son helps with marketing, my husband does the accounts and the Tweedery Dog looks cute at events,” said Gael.

Gael has stock in several outlets around Scotland including Eilean Donan Castle shop, Encore Dress Agency in Fettercairn, The Marble Shop in Portsoy, Appin Craft Shop, Chandlers in North Berwick and Intricate Designs in Cullen.

She said the quality of her work is the most important part of what she does.

“When a customer congratulates me and tells me how delighted they are with the item they have purchased makes me so proud of my efforts.”

Visit www.thehighlandtweedery.com, or follow @the_highland_tweedery on Instagram and @The Highland Tweedery on Facebook.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased at https://stbfportsoy.org/buy-tickets. For festival updates follow @stbfportsoy or #ahoyportsoy on social media.