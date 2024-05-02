Esslemont and McIntosh buildings sell for bargain basement price at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Esslemont and McIntosh buildings sell for bargain basement price at auction

The former department store was auctioned today, with sellers hailing the "huge potential" of the long-empty Aberdeen institution.

By Ben Hendry
The Esslemont and McIntosh auction price has been revealed.
The Esslemont and McIntosh auction price has been revealed. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A legendary Aberdeen department store that once sold for millions was today snapped up for a bargain price as it went under the hammer.

Esslemont and McIntosh holds fond memories for generations of city shoppers.

But the upper floors have lain empty since it closed in 2007, with various plans to revive it coming and going over the years.

The grand granite 26-38 Union Street buildings today went up for auction, with a guide price £356,000.

The upper floors of the former Esslemont and Macintosh store. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This marked a steep drop from its 2007 asking price of £6.24 million, which included the ground floor.

Esslemont’s Bar and Restaurant, Mac’s Pizzeria and the Miller and Carter Steakhouse were not part of the deal this time.

What was the final asking price for Esslemont and McIntosh at auction?

Today, the opening bid shortly after the 10am start time was just £209,000.

By 1pm this crept up to £217,000, with all interest coming from Glasgow.

Going, going… Gone! The buildings sold for £217,000. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

The auction drew to a close around 3pm, with nobody topping that tally.

There were nine bids throughout the day, as potential purchasers tussled over the almost 40,000sq ft of floor space across the two former retail units.

The eventual sale price was less than the cost of some individual flats in Cults.

But that wasn’t the only bargain at auction…

During the same sale, operated by Future Property Auctions, another pair of Union Street premises went under the hammer.

An empty unit at number 375 went for just £8,250 following a brief bidding war between buyers from Glasgow and Peterhead.

And the Ultra Mobile phone shop at 185 Union Street went for £109,000 – also to a Glasgow party.

The sale took place at a time of great change for the city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who could be behind the Esslemont and McIntosh purchase?

The huge former department store was offered for sale as a property with “HUGE POTENTIAL”.

Auctioneers suggested it could be converted into a block of 64 flats.

A look inside the building. Image: Acuitus

What would you like to see happen to the old Esslemont and McIntosh? Let us know in our comments section below

Any transformation plans will need to be approved by the council.

But while the future remains unclear, there has been an increasing trend towards city centre housing in recent months…

The sale comes just weeks after a Central Belt developer unveiled plans to turn a pair of landmark Aberdeen buildings into student flats.

Simon Flame has lodged proposals for the former TSB building on Union Terrace, and the same businessman is behind a similar scheme at the old Northern Hotel.

