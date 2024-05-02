‘No one is illegal’: Dozens show support for asylum seekers in Aberdeen after passing of Rwanda Bill

Dozens of people have gathered in Aberdeen to show their support for asylum seekers in the city.

After the controversial Rwanda Bill was passed last week, it was announced the Home Office would start to detain people turning up for routine visits with immigration services.

A number of these appointments were held at Marischal College in Aberdeen today.

Outside the building, around 30 people stood outside with signs and banners to make their views clear – and to make sure every asylum seeker knows their rights.

Molly McCall, an international human rights academic, said it was important for the community to show support.

She said: “We’re here to show solidarity with the affected migrants and to send a message to the Home Office that they will see civil unrest as a result of this.

“We will not stand for it lying down. The human rights implications of the Rwanda policy are absolutely dire.

“No one is illegal. Just because that false narrative is being pushed, it doesn’t make it true under international law.

“I think most people thought there would be a bit more time after the bill received royal assent last week. I don’t think we expected removals would start just a few days later but here we are.”

Protest against Rwanda Bill held in Aberdeen

The Rwanda Bill was passed by parliament last week with the first flights to Kigalie expected to depart in July.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the bill is part of the government’s efforts to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

However, the scheme was previously ruled as “unlawful” by the Supreme Court.

This lead to the UK Government introducing legislation to “make clear” Rwanda is a safe country while ordering courts to ignore key sections of the Human Rights Act.

Bryan Chalmers was one of around 30 people who was protesting the bill in Aberdeen which he said is already having a significant impact.

He and his church congregation have been offering a range of support, including language lessons, to asylum seekers in the city.

“We’re here because it really offends us what they are doing to our friends,” he said. “The mental torture they are inflicting is harmful.

“People are struggling with mental health issues. Many who arrive here have PTSD and then they are subjected to this uncertainty and cruelty.”

A show of support

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill and other councillors were among those who joined the protest holding up a large banner stating “#WeAreAberdeen”.

Others brought along handmade signs with messages of “Migration is not a crime” and “No to deportation”.

They made their views “loud and clear” by writing statements in chalk on the ground outside the building.

The announcement that nobody was detained today was met by applause for the protestors who plan to return to Marischal College in the coming months as more asylum seekers attend their appointments.

It is understood about 280 refugees are currently being housed in Aberdeen hotels, and more than 100 in Aberdeenshire.

Cameron Greer, convener of Young Scots for Independence North East, said: “When people go in here for their appointments we are offering them advice just in case they go in and end up not coming out, which is a terrifying thing to think about.

“We have contact numbers and the information they need to know about their human rights.

“There’s a broad coalition of groups here which is really good to see, and it shows Aberdeen’s complete opposition to this horrible policy.”