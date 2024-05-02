‘No one is illegal’: Dozens show support for asylum seekers in Aberdeen after passing of Rwanda Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No one is illegal’: Dozens show support for asylum seekers in Aberdeen after passing of Rwanda Bill

Protestors gathering outside Marischal College ensured those attending immigration appointments understood their rights.

By Ellie Milne
Protest against Rwanda Bill
Messages have been left by protestors outside Marischal College. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Dozens of people have gathered in Aberdeen to show their support for asylum seekers in the city.

After the controversial Rwanda Bill was passed last week, it was announced the Home Office would start to detain people turning up for routine visits with immigration services.

A number of these appointments were held at Marischal College in Aberdeen today.

Outside the building, around 30 people stood outside with signs and banners to make their views clear – and to make sure every asylum seeker knows their rights.

Molly McCall, an international human rights academic, said it was important for the community to show support.

Molly McCall outside Marischal College
Molly McCall told the crowd no asylum seekers were detained on Thursday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She said: “We’re here to show solidarity with the affected migrants and to send a message to the Home Office that they will see civil unrest as a result of this.

“We will not stand for it lying down. The human rights implications of the Rwanda policy are absolutely dire.

“No one is illegal. Just because that false narrative is being pushed, it doesn’t make it true under international law.

“I think most people thought there would be a bit more time after the bill received royal assent last week. I don’t think we expected removals would start just a few days later but here we are.”

Protest against Rwanda Bill held in Aberdeen

The Rwanda Bill was passed by parliament last week with the first flights to Kigalie expected to depart in July.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the bill is part of the government’s efforts to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

However, the scheme was previously ruled as “unlawful” by the Supreme Court.

This lead to the UK Government introducing legislation to “make clear” Rwanda is a safe country while ordering courts to ignore key sections of the Human Rights Act.

People holding a "refugees welcome" sign
Asylum seekers have been offered support in the city. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Bryan Chalmers was one of around 30 people who was protesting the bill in Aberdeen which he said is already having a significant impact.

He and his church congregation have been offering a range of support, including language lessons, to asylum seekers in the city.

“We’re here because it really offends us what they are doing to our friends,” he said. “The mental torture they are inflicting is harmful.

“People are struggling with mental health issues. Many who arrive here have PTSD and then they are subjected to this uncertainty and cruelty.”

A show of support

Protestors outside Marischal College
Around 30 people gathered outside Marischal College on Thursday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Ian Yuill and other councillors were among those who joined the protest holding up a large banner stating “#WeAreAberdeen”.

Others brought along handmade signs with messages of “Migration is not a crime” and “No to deportation”.

They made their views “loud and clear” by writing statements in chalk on the ground outside the building.

The announcement that nobody was detained today was met by applause for the protestors who plan to return to Marischal College in the coming months as more asylum seekers attend their appointments.

Cameron Greer at protest
Cameron Greer, left, said it was good to see so many people come out in support. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It is understood about 280 refugees are currently being housed in Aberdeen hotels, and more than 100 in Aberdeenshire.

Cameron Greer, convener of Young Scots for Independence North East, said: “When people go in here for their appointments we are offering them advice just in case they go in and end up not coming out, which is a terrifying thing to think about.

“We have contact numbers and the information they need to know about their human rights.

“There’s a broad coalition of groups here which is really good to see, and it shows Aberdeen’s complete opposition to this horrible policy.”

