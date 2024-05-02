When you can see whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth and Far North and what to look for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
When you can see whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth and Far North and what to look for

Top tips on where to go, when you're likely to see them and what to look out for.

By David Mackay
Two Orcas with coastline behind.
Orcas are some of the most stunning visitors to the Moray Firth. Image: Steve Truluck

They’re some of the most spectacular residents in the north-east, but dolphins and whales in the Moray Firth and far north can be difficult to spot.

When they are seen they can thrill and captivate even the most experienced of sealife enthusiasts.

However, getting sight of a whale or dolphin in the Moray Firth and surrounding area is not always the easiest thing to do.

The Press and Journal spoke to Lossiemouth-based Steve Truluck, who photographs whales and tracks their movements, to find out the best times, locations and what to look for.

Where can you see whales or dolphins in the Moray Firth?

The Moray Firth is home to about 200 bottlenose dolphins and they regularly stay within a few miles of the coastline.

They like to travel with some being seen as far north as the Pentland Firth and as far south as the Tay and the Forth.

It means they can be seen pretty much anywhere on the Moray Firth coast, but particularly where there is a plentiful supply of fish.

Steve Truluck smiling at camera holding camera with dog on wall and Moray Firth behind.
Steve Truluck is often joined on his whale watching adventures by his dog Riley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It’s the same advice for whales. Where there’s food for them, you’re likely to see some activity.

Steve’s top picks of where to go whale or dolphin spotting

  • Viewpoint at Burghead visitor centre: IV30 5UJ
  • Kinnaird Head, Fraserburgh, AB43 9DU
  • Chanonry Point peninsula, between Fortrose and Rosemarkie on Black Isle: IV10 8SD
  • Duncansby Head, John O’Groats: KW1 4YS

What time of year can you see sealife in Moray Firth?

Steve Truluck has been capturing photographs and spotting whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth since moving to the area in 2015.

Today he shares news of the latest sightings and the best of his photographs on his social media profile Steve Truluck at Sea.

Dolphins jumping out of the water.
Bottlenose dolphins off the coast of Fort George near Inverness. Image: Shutterstock.

He told the Press and Journal when you had the best chances of spotting a whale, including the rarely-sighted orca, or dolphin off the north and north-east coast.

Steve said: “You can see dolphins pretty much any time of year, although you’ve got a better chance when the conditions are better.

“Orcas are generally in the area when the water is warmer, so that’s usually April to June. However, they have been coming slightly earlier than that.”

What to look for when searching for whales and dolphins?

Birds. When you can’t see what’s happening beneath the water, you need to look for clues above it.

Steve said: “Always follow the birds. When you’re on the shore you’re looking across the surface of the water, but birds are looking down on it so they can see better.

Steve Truluck leaning over map.
Steve Truluck travels across the Moray Firth coast and beyond looking for whales and dolphins. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Birds are always looking for whales or dolphins that are feeding to see if they can get any scraps.

“Gannets are probably the best birds to watch for.”

Calm days also provide the best chance of spotting a whale or dolphin coming to the surface.

Choppy water can make them more difficult to spot amongst the waves but flat calm conditions increase visibility.

Read more about whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth

Conversation