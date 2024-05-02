When you can see whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth and Far North and what to look for

They’re some of the most spectacular residents in the north-east, but dolphins and whales in the Moray Firth and far north can be difficult to spot.

When they are seen they can thrill and captivate even the most experienced of sealife enthusiasts.

However, getting sight of a whale or dolphin in the Moray Firth and surrounding area is not always the easiest thing to do.

The Press and Journal spoke to Lossiemouth-based Steve Truluck, who photographs whales and tracks their movements, to find out the best times, locations and what to look for.

Where can you see whales or dolphins in the Moray Firth?

The Moray Firth is home to about 200 bottlenose dolphins and they regularly stay within a few miles of the coastline.

They like to travel with some being seen as far north as the Pentland Firth and as far south as the Tay and the Forth.

It means they can be seen pretty much anywhere on the Moray Firth coast, but particularly where there is a plentiful supply of fish.

It’s the same advice for whales. Where there’s food for them, you’re likely to see some activity.

Steve’s top picks of where to go whale or dolphin spotting

Viewpoint at Burghead visitor centre: IV30 5UJ

Kinnaird Head, Fraserburgh, AB43 9DU

Chanonry Point peninsula, between Fortrose and Rosemarkie on Black Isle: IV10 8SD

Duncansby Head, John O’Groats: KW1 4YS

What time of year can you see sealife in Moray Firth?

Steve Truluck has been capturing photographs and spotting whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth since moving to the area in 2015.

Today he shares news of the latest sightings and the best of his photographs on his social media profile Steve Truluck at Sea.

He told the Press and Journal when you had the best chances of spotting a whale, including the rarely-sighted orca, or dolphin off the north and north-east coast.

Steve said: “You can see dolphins pretty much any time of year, although you’ve got a better chance when the conditions are better.

“Orcas are generally in the area when the water is warmer, so that’s usually April to June. However, they have been coming slightly earlier than that.”

What to look for when searching for whales and dolphins?

Birds. When you can’t see what’s happening beneath the water, you need to look for clues above it.

Steve said: “Always follow the birds. When you’re on the shore you’re looking across the surface of the water, but birds are looking down on it so they can see better.

“Birds are always looking for whales or dolphins that are feeding to see if they can get any scraps.

“Gannets are probably the best birds to watch for.”

Calm days also provide the best chance of spotting a whale or dolphin coming to the surface.

Choppy water can make them more difficult to spot amongst the waves but flat calm conditions increase visibility.

