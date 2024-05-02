ScotRail backtracks after blunder promise of new train services between Elgin and Inverness

ScotRail have backtracked after a social media mishap which promised Highland rail users extra services.

The Scottish train company was forced to clarify an online statement last night which claimed 12 extra trains would run between Elgin and Inverness from June 2.

The press release attached to the post makes no mention of extra services between the two north towns.

It has since been confirmed by the company that no additional services will run between Moray and the Highland Capital.

The tweet read: “From June 2, we’ll operate 12 additional services per day between Elgin and Inverness. See what else is changing in our new timetable.”

ScotRail have since apologised for the confusion the update caused and promised to “revise future tweets”.

Another Facebook comment also assured social media users that additional services would run between Inverurie and Aberdeen.

The post, still available on social media, can be accessed here.

However, the Press and Journal understands the number of rail services between Inverness, Elgin, Aberdeen and Inverurie are to remain the same.

Scotrail did confirm though that the 10.33am and the 10:50am trains between Inverness and Edinburgh are set to increase from three carriages to five.

High-speed trains are also set to be in operation on the 10.08am and the 12.39pm Saturday service to Aberdeen.

ScotRail timetable change ‘fantastic for customers’

The blunder comes after the announcement of their new timetable set to come into force next month.

Scott Prentice, ScotRail Strategic Planning Director, said in the announcement: “This is a fantastic timetable change for our customers, delivering improvements across the country, including almost 100 additional services each day and thousands of extra seats.

“Everyone at ScotRail is working hard to deliver a safe, reliable, and sustainable rail service that provides a positive experience for our customers.”