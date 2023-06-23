Education support campaigners outside Aberdeen school receive beeps, thumbs up and fist bumps of support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Education support campaigners outside Aberdeen school receive beeps, thumbs up and fist bumps of support

The gathering of members outside Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen is part of targeted industrial action taking place in several areas across Scotland.

By Lottie Hood
Unite members and reps gathered outside Harlaw Academy over pay dispute.
Unite members and representatives gathered outside Harlaw Academy over pay dispute. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Education support staff campaigners received beeps, thumbs up and fist bumps of support as they balloted outside an Aberdeen school.

The gathering of Unite members outside Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen is part of targeted industrial action taking place in several areas across Scotland.

Balloting over a pay dispute for education support staff, members received a lot of support from parents, pupils and staff in Aberdeen today.

Some parents even handed out fist bumps to members holding banners and red flags.

Industrial action at Harlaw Academy.
Staff, pupils and parents offered signs of support on Friday morning to those balloting. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Members are planning to then “make some noise” outside Marischal College in the city later today.

It follows after action was taken in Perth, Dundee and Monifieth on Thursday.

We need to recognise value of public services

Brian Robertson, chairman of Unite‘s local government committee for Scotland, said balloting outside schools had become necessary in the face of Cosla‘s latest “poor” pay offer.

Looking to raise awareness in different areas, he said: “We are balloting them because it’s targeted industrial action.

“The offer from Cosla was really insufficient and convoluted given the cost of living at the moment and also giving the devaluation of of jobs over much more than a ten-year period.

“We’ve not got a good offer from Cosla, it’s a very poor offer.

Brian Robertson from Unite.
Brian Robertson chairman of Unite’s local government committee for Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s 5% with another 2.5% for three months in January. It equates to approximately 5.8% for the whole year. Inflation is still stagnating at around 8% so it’s a pay cut.

“Nobody wants to go to these lengths but we have to because it is about paying your electricity bill.”

Mr Robertson warned that if government and the public sector cannot keep pace with inflation it spells for a worse job for the next generation but also a poorer service for the public.

He warned it could also leave “huge gaps” in significant roles for the public such as in the care sector.

Mr Robertson added: “We need the Scottish Government to come to the table to examine the ways they can improve the funding for local government at this point in order to improve the pay offer.

“If you think about it local government is the foundation stone of the public services locally.”

Cosla has been contacted to comment.

