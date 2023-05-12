Aberdeen FC In pictures: The best images as Willie Miller and rest of Gothenburg Greats made Freemen of Aberdeen An emotion-packed Pittodrie ceremony saw the European Cup Winners' Cup-winning squad honoured, belated medals awarded for the success, and much more. Legendary Aberdeen captain Willie Miller wearing the Reds-themed hat he had to "Don" for Friday's Freedom of the City event. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson By Ryan Cryle Share In pictures: The best images as Willie Miller and rest of Gothenburg Greats made Freemen of Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5722462/in-pictures-the-best-images-as-willie-miller-and-rest-of-gothenburg-greats-made-freemen-of-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation