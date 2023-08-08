Driving in Aberdeen ‘like entering the Crystal Maze’: Readers react to first of three new city centre bus gates

The first of three new bus gates has appeared in Aberdeen city centre, leaving many drivers feeling confused and forced out.

Aberdeen City Council is creating a new bus priority route aimed at reducing travel times and minimising general traffic.

As part of their plans, bus gates are going up on three key city centre roads.

And our readers were less than impressed to learn the first bus gate had been installed on Market Street.

‘This council must live in Disneyland’

On the Evening Express Facebook page, many slammed the new bus gates as a “cash cow” for the council.

Once the bus gates are in place all cars – apart from taxis – will be banned from going through them. Any rulebreakers will receive a £60 fine.

They will be enforced by cameras.

Some people like Karen Innes already struggle to navigate around the city centre roads, with bus gates just adding to the confusion.

Charlie Charlie likened driving in the centre to “entering the Crystal Maze”.

She said: “What exactly is it that the council don’t understand about why people are not going into the city centre? Buses are expensive and unreliable, we don’t all cycle (contrary to what they clearly believe) and driving is like entering the Crystal Maze – please, please start listening.”

Jim Davidson wrote: “This council must live in Disneyland. They just have no idea regarding what is reality and what is required to encourage people into the city centre.

“Wake up council, and listen to your citizens.”

Meanwhile, others commented on the signage not being clear enough, with some suggesting this has been done on purpose.

Sylvia Walker said: “Signs seem small, lots people might miss them, should have made them bigger.”

Penny Hodge replied: “But less chance of the council collecting fines if folk can actually see what’s going on before it’s too late.”

‘We will simply shop elsewhere’

With a big push for footfall in the city centre and efforts from Our Union Street to reinvent the Granite Mile, many have voiced concerns the new road restrictions will “drive folk away” instead.

Graham Goodbrand said: “One campaign by business groups trying to encourage people into the city centre and another campaign from the council hell bent on discouraging people going into the city centre.

“When the city centre was thriving, it was accessible by all means of road vehicles. It’s not rocket science.”

Margaret McMenemy accused Aberdeen City Council of “sounding the death knell of an already dying city”.

She went on: “No incentive to visit the city now, let alone putting more obstacles in our way.”

This follows the news of the McGinty’s Group being confirmed as the preferred operator of the revamped Aberdeen Market.

Dan Eager said: “Ah well, more purchasing on Amazon. Good luck with the new market…

“Council need their heeds looked at. Want more people in the city centre but make it more difficult for them to get there.”

Seonaid Grimmer said: “This is ridiculous, we will simply shop elsewhere.”

‘Signs are all there in blue’

However, some do not seem to be as put out by the new restrictions as others.

Colin Goff suggested a “bit of planning” would help drivers navigate the changes. Although he says he doesn’t agree with the bus gates, he can live with them.

Meanwhile, Kevin Sherwin said: “I laugh at people when they say they didn’t see the signs.

“The signs are all there in blue. Maybe a read of the Highway Code instead of Hello Magazine might save them money.”

However, Mark McTavish suggested the council should focus on pedestrianisation and other ways to travel in the city.

He wrote: “Maybe a nice electric hop on hop off tram running the length of Union Street with various stops up and down.”