‘As a proud Aberdonian, I’m very excited’: Local hospitality firm poised to run new Aberdeen Market

The McGinty's Group has been confirmed as the preferred operator of the site hoped to "transform" the city centre.

By Ben Hendry
Allan Henderson of the McGinty's Group at the Aberdeen Market site.
Image: Aberdeen City Council

A local hospitality kingpin is poised to take the reins of the revamped Aberdeen Market.

The McGinty’s Group, spearheaded by Allan Henderson, has been named as the preferred  bidder for the city centre site.

It comes just weeks after local businessman Robert Keane confirmed he had purchased the nearby Trinity Centre, with a view to turning it around – and boosting struggling Union Street.

The McGinty’s Group runs institutions like The Silver Darling, The Grill and Under The Hammer.

Aberdeen City Council today confirmed it had agreed heads of terms with the outfit.

Officials believe the company is best placed to make the new Aberdeen Market a “destination venue featuring international-style food and drink”.

The former BHS and demolished indoor market site in Aberdeen.

‘Proud Aberdonian’ ready to play part in saving the city centre

And bosses have vowed to work alongside some of the region’s best “up-and-coming producers” to create a lucrative attraction.

Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty’s Group, is also a part of the Our Union Street taskforce aimed at reviving the Granite Mile.

As a “long-term advocate” of the council’s efforts to rejuvenate the area, he said he was “thrilled” to play a role in a scheme he believes will “transform the city”.

Allan Henderson at an emergency summit to discuss ways to save Aberdeen's Union Street.

Mr Henderson said: “We have proven throughout the bidding process that our passion for the city and expertise in the hospitality industry is unmatched.

“The key purpose of the market is to drive economic activity and footfall in the city centre.

“It is likely that the new market will employ up to 200 people. As a proud Aberdonian, I am very excited The McGinty’s Group will play its part in this project.”

When can we expect the Aberdeen Market to open?

At the moment, the site has been cleared and legal work is ongoing ahead of the next stage of the project getting under way.

The front of the old BHS.

A revised planning application, leaving more open space on the green, is currently awaiting approval.

Mr Henderson told the Press and Journal that it was a change he personally lobbied for, with the new events area aimed at making it a bigger attraction.

But the new destination won’t be ready until 2025, which leaves the businessman plenty of time to get traders signed up.

Could McGinty’s Group help new food firms at Aberdeen Market?

The McGinty’s Group’s Martin Widerlechner pledged to offer “springboard opportunities” to small businesses.

He continued: “Whether it is food operators, traders or creatives , we hope to showcase the best north-east has to offer – while offering affordable spaces and mentorship.”

An artist's impression of how the reimagined Green could look.

Ultimately, the new Aberdeen Market will improve connectivity between Union Street and the bus and railway stations via The Green.

Council pleased that local experts are to run Aberdeen Market

The authority’s finance convener, Alex McLellan, said: “I am pleased we have secured a local operator who has expertise in the hospitality industry.”

The McGinty’s Group has high hopes for Aberdeen Market

And council co-leader Ian Yuill added: “The McGinty’s Group runs some of the city’s most well-known hospitality venues.

“I look forward to seeing the detailed designs for the interior of the market.”

The UK Government has pledged £20 million towards the scheme, with Michael Gove tipping it to lead Aberdeen’s renaissance during a recent visit.

The announcement came just hours after we revealed that another indoor food market could be opening up at an alternative city centre site.

The future of Aberdeen

