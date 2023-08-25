A96 road at Inverurie closed after woman cut from vehicle following crash

A woman has been cut free from a vehicle following a crash on the A96 in Inverurie.

Police received reports of an incident on the Inverurie bypass at around 5.35pm.

Emergency services – including the fire service – attended the incident near the Morrisons roundabout.

Police have closed the road from the BP garage leading to the Morrisons roundabout.

NEW❗ ⌚18:32#A96 Inverurie CLOSED in both directions due to a multi vehicle collision⛔ Emergency services at scene🚔 Please #UseAltRoute where possible More information can be found at https://t.co/5son8B9wj4 pic.twitter.com/nR1oP7XBtB — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 25, 2023

Inverurie bypass closed

The fire service sent two appliances from Inverurie and one from Kintore to the scene at around 6.20pm.

A fire spokesman confirmed that one woman was released from a vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment.

She was passed onto the care of the ambulance service. Any injuries are unknown at this time.

The fire service left the scene shortly after 6.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a road crash on the A96 at Inverurie around 5.35pm.

“Officers are in attendance and the road has been closed near the Morrisons roundabout.

More as we get it.