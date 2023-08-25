Former winner Andrew Oldcorn leads Scottish contingent at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former winner Andrew Oldcorn leads Scottish contingent at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

By Danny Law
Scottish golfer Andrew Oldcorn. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish golfer Andrew Oldcorn. Image: Shutterstock.

Andrew Oldcorn is the last Scot to win the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship but he’s delighted just to be playing pain-free this week.

The 63-year-old is back playing after undergoing an operation on his hand and was delighted to start with successive rounds of 70.

The Edinburgh-based golfer, who won this competition in 2011 by nine shots, sits tied third on four under and five shots adrift of leader Peter Baker.

Oldcorn said: “I had surgery on my hand in January.

“I have actually been playing when I shouldn’t have been playing for months.

“I started back in May and I really should have waited another couple of months but I was too impatient.

“The surgeon has seen me twice and he is happy with the outcome but he did warn me there was still going to be a lot of discomfort for a few months.

“It is called a carpal boss – a whole lot of bone was growing over my finger joint into the nerve.

“So it was out with the chisel and I had that removed.

“I am probably going to finish playing next year.

“The operation basically gave me another two years.

“This is the first couple of days I have been able to swing without feeling anything.

“That gives you a bit of confidence with the rest of your game.”

Trump International Links is hosting a Legends Tour event for the first time. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Oldcorn believes the premium on accuracy at Trump International Links has bolstered his chances this week.

He said: “My putting has been really good.

“Sometimes you go to a golf course and you just see the lines on the greens.

“I seem to have been able to do that over the last couple of days.

“I am probably comfortably the shortest (off the tee) in this field with maybe about half a dozen other guys so I have to plot my way around this course.

“That suits my game. If I am on my game I can plot my way round here.”

Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon felt frustrated after following up his opening score of 73 with a 71 to sit level par at the halfway point.

Greig Hutcheon was disappointed with his round. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “It was a struggle.

“It was up and down. I do good stuff and then bad stuff.

“I actually holed a couple of good putts for par but then missed a three footer on the last for birdie.

“I just can’t seem to get going.

“I don’t know how many shots I dropped. It was just too scrappy.”

Paul Lawrie finished the day level par after a second round of 71, bouncing back from a triple bogey eight at the fourth, his 13th hole of the day, with birdies at the fifth and seventh.

Fellow Scots Euan McIntosh and Gary Orr also sit level par after two rounds.

