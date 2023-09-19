Will we get drug consumption rooms in Aberdeen and Inverness?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will we get drug consumption rooms in Aberdeen and Inverness?

The safe zones are on course to be piloted in Glasgow. We asked the head of Aberdeen-based Alcohol & Drugs Action Fraser Hoggan if they will come north.

A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Fraser Hoggan, head of Aberdeen's Alcohol & Drugs Action, has a few things to say about drug consumption rooms. Image: Shutterstock/Alcohol & Drugs Action
By Andy Morton

Drug consumption rooms hit the headlines this month after Scotland’s top prosecutor green-lit their trial in Glasgow.

But will these safe spaces for addicts to inject or take illegal drugs such as heroin show up in the north and north-east?

We spoke to Fraser Hoggan, the chief executive of Alcohol & Drugs Action (ADA), an Aberdeen-based charity that deals with drug addiction in the city and Aberdeenshire.

He told us:

  • What council plans are for drug consumption rooms
  • Why we need to “think outside the box” to deal with high levels of drug deaths

ADA works with the health bodies in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire councils, and Fraser told the Press and Journal there are no plans to set up own drug consumption rooms in those areas.

The reason, explains Fraser, is that drug addiction issues here are different to Glasgow.

“Glasgow is in a unique position, they need to pilot something,” he says, explaining that Scotland’s biggest city has high levels of outdoor injecting, far more than in the north and north-east of Scotland.

‘The situation is already bad’

However, Fraser says everyone working with drug addiction will be closely watching the Glasgow pilot.

If it works, momentum to bring drug consumption rooms to cities such as Aberdeen and Inverness could grow.

“We’re in a bit of a crisis anyway, so maybe we need to think outside the box, do things a little bit differently, and see where that takes us,” he says. “All eyes will be on Glasgow.

A picture of Fraser Hoggan, the chief executive of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Fraser Hoggan, chief executive of Alcohol & Drugs Action. Image: Alcohol & Drugs Action

“If we start to see, interesting outcomes, positive outcomes then I think areas such as Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness may be sitting up and paying attention to that.”

Fraser adds: “The situation [in the north and north-east] is already bad.”

“Drug related deaths over the past 10 to 15 years have come down but they are ridiculously high.”

The worst death rate in Europe

The number of people in Scotland who died due to drug misuse fell by 279 to 1,051 in 2022 — the lowest level for five years.

But Scotland still has the worst death rate in the UK and anywhere in Europe.

Numbers in the north and north-east are also high, though have fallen recently. Some 42 deaths were linked to illicit substances in Aberdeen in 2022, down from a decade-long high of 62 the previous year.

A decrease was also recorded in Aberdeenshire, where the number of deaths fell by seven to 24 throughout the year. In Moray, the number of deaths linked to drugs fell from 17 in 2021 to nine.

Fraser says because drug consumption rooms have been shown to work in other countries, it would be odd not to consider them here.

“Drug use is already happening across our communities and cities, and in rural areas.

“We see these figures every year, and still more than 1,000 people died in Scotland in the last year — we need to do something different.”

A drug consumption room in Bristol in 2020 featuring a table like an office desk and a red chair.
A drug consumption room in Bristol in 2020. Image: Claire Hayhurst/PA Wire

He continues: “[Drug consumption rooms are] not about providing opiate substances, it’s more about trying to bring people to a point.

“And to prevent some of the harms and ultimately deaths that are happening.”

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, which oversees drug programmes in the city, said it has “no current proposals for drug consumption rooms”.

The spokesperson added: “The outcome of a Glasgow pilot scheme, if it were to go ahead, would help inform any such development locally.

“We would look to adapt any learning from the pilot to meet the needs of people in Aberdeen.”

