Drug related deaths in Aberdeen drop to lowest level since 2014

Figures fell nationally, including across the north-east, but the Highlands reported increase in deaths.

By Alasdair Clark
Cocaine linked to Scottish drug deaths Aberdeen
Cocaine was linked to over 30% of Scottish drug deaths. Image: Shutterstock.

Drug related deaths in Aberdeen have fallen to their lowest level since 2014, according to new figures.

Some 42 deaths were linked to illicit substances in the city in 2022, down from a decade-long high of 62 the previous year.

A decrease was also recorded in Aberdeenshire, where the number of deaths fell by seven to 24 throughout the year. The area has the lowest rate per population in Scotland.

In Moray, the number of deaths linked to drugs fell from 17 in 2021 to nine.

Across Scotland a record year-on-year decrease in drug deaths was recorded, with 1,051 deaths linked to illicit substances, down from 1,330 in 2021.

Despite the national fall the Highland Council area reported a slight year-on-year increase in 2022 – with the number of drug deaths rising by seven to 42.

The vast majority of drug misuse deaths were ruled as accidental, with only 7% classed as intentional self-poisoning.

Opioids such as heroin and morphine continue to account for the majority of deaths – with the drugs identified in 82% of cases.

National Records of Scotland data shows benzodiazepines like diazepam played a role in 52% of deaths, while 35% of deaths were linked to cocaine.

Scottish Government drugs minister Elena Whitham welcomed the decrease in number of drug-related deaths, but said every live lost was a tragedy.

Number of Scottish drug deaths ‘still too high’

She said: “My sympathy goes out to all those affected by the loss of a loved one through drugs.
“While I am pleased to see that hundreds of families have been spared this agony and lives have been saved, every life lost is a tragedy and the number of deaths is still too high.

“I will never underestimate the scale of the challenge we continue to face, including responding to new threats such as synthetic opioids and stimulant use.”

Ms Whitham previously called for the UK Government to support its call to decriminalise the possession of all illegal drugs.

They say the move would allow people found in possession of drugs to be treated and supported rather than criminalised and excluded.

But the proposal was immediately rejected by the Conservative government, with power over the Misuse of Drugs Act remaining at Westminster.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said while the figures showed progress, Scotland’s drug fatality was the worst in Europe by an “alarming” distance.

He said: “SNP ministers have a duty to explain why, in Nicola Sturgeon’s words, they took their eye off the ball as this national emergency spiralled out of control and cut money from drug treatment programmes.”

The MSP has called on the government to back his party’s “right to recovery” proposal.

He added: “This landmark legislation, which has the backing of experts in the field of addiction, would tackle the problem of accessing treatment by enshrining in law the right of everyone to receive a recovery programme tailored to their needs.

“Humza Yousaf has made supportive comments on Right to Recovery; now is the time for him to finally rally the SNP behind it, so that we can get this game-changing bill into law.”

Cocaine was linked to over 30% of Scottish drug deaths. Image: Shutterstock.
Cocaine was linked to over 30% of Scottish drug deaths. Image: Shutterstock.
Cocaine was linked to over 30% of Scottish drug deaths. Image: Shutterstock.
Conversation