Storm Agnes: Flood warning issued as heavy rain to batter Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Sepa has issued several flood alerts across the country as more heavy rain to hit this afternoon.

By Shanay Taylor
Flood alerts issued.
Flood alerts issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Sepa and Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More flood warnings have been issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as Storm Agnes continues to batter the country.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the north-east, as well as Argyll and Bute this afternoon.

A Met Office yellow warning was issued earlier this week for a large area of the north and north-east, as 80mph winds and rain swooped the country.

10 flood alerts issued across Scotland

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has now issued 10 flood alerts across the country.

These include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, as well as the borders and central parts of the country.

Flood alerts issued across the region. Image: Sepa.

Sepa has stated that heavy rainfall has been forecast for this afternoon which could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water, especially in the areas affected by Storm Agnes.

Heavy rain along with strong southwest winds are expected to hit these areas by tonight.

How will this affect Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire?

All of Aberdeen city is expected to be affected by heavy rainfall, as well as parts of Aberdeenshire including Peterhead, Inverurie, Huntly, Ballater and Stonehaven.

This comes as Storm Agnes has already brought strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of the UK.

Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen this afternoon. Image: Met Office.

Those who live in isolated properties or who may be in more urban areas could particularly be as risk for flooding, Sepa has stated.

Flooding in these areas will also impact roads and contribute to difficult driving conditions.

A flood warning has also been issued for Argyll and Bute. All flood warnings are in force until further notice.

To stay updated on the latest weather conditions in your area, visit Met Office website or Sepa.