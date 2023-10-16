Staff and security manage crowds as hundreds turn out for David Walliam’s Aberdeen book signing

Hundreds of people turned out at Aberdeen’s Waterstones store today for a chance to meet David Walliams.

Avid book fans showed up in their droves at the Bon Accord shopping centre to get a glimpse of the former Britain’s Got Talent judge as he signed copies of his new book ‘The Blunders’.

Excited youngsters waited in long queues to see their hero, and could hardly contain their excitement in the build-up.

Both Waterstones staff and security were on hand to shepherd the masses of people that queued all the way from the entrance of the store onto George Street.

One family near the front of the queue said: “We have been to both his shows and read all of his books – we are so excited.”

Another said: “We cannot wait, we have been fans of David for years. His books have been favourites of my girls since they’ve been young.

“When we found out that he was coming to Aberdeen we grabbed a ticket as soon as we possibly could.

“We are going to read the new book as soon as we get home.”

While a third fan said: “My young daughter is the biggest fan of his, so I get dragged along to see him. We all love him, me and her mother too.

“We got here an hour early at 1.10pm to get near the front of the queue, we can hardly wait to see him.”

David Walliams takes his new book on tour

David’s new book features a family of “upper class twits” who live in Blunder Hall, a home which falls into disrepute.

When villains threaten their home they must embark on a series of misadventures in order to save it.

The signing comes just days after it was announced that he would be suing the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent after he appeared on it between 2012 and 2022.