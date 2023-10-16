Staff and security manage crowds as hundreds turn out for David Walliam’s Aberdeen book signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff and security manage crowds as hundreds turn out for David Walliam’s Aberdeen book signing

Fans queued for hours at the Bon Accord shopping centre to catch a glimpse of the former Britain's Got Talent judge as he released his new children's book.

By Graham Fleming
Hundreds queued for a chance to meet David Walliams
Hundreds of people turned out at Aberdeen’s Waterstones store today for a chance to meet David Walliams.

Avid book fans showed up in their droves at the Bon Accord shopping centre to get a glimpse of the former Britain’s Got Talent judge as he signed copies of his new book ‘The Blunders’.

Excited youngsters waited in long queues to see their hero, and could hardly contain their excitement in the build-up.

Both Waterstones staff and security were on hand to shepherd the masses of people that queued all the way from the entrance of the store onto George Street.

Excited fans waited patiently for a chance to meet the author

One family near the front of the queue said: “We have been to both his shows and read all of his books – we are so excited.”

Another said: “We cannot wait, we have been fans of David for years. His books have been favourites of my girls since they’ve been young.

“When we found out that he was coming to Aberdeen we grabbed a ticket as soon as we possibly could.

“We are going to read the new book as soon as we get home.”

While a third fan said: “My young daughter is the biggest fan of his, so I get dragged along to see him. We all love him, me and her mother too.

“We got here an hour early at 1.10pm to get near the front of the queue, we can hardly wait to see him.”

David Walliams takes his new book on tour

David’s new book features a family of “upper class twits” who live in Blunder Hall, a home which falls into disrepute.

When villains threaten their home they must embark on a series of misadventures in order to save it.

The signing comes just days after it was announced that he would be suing the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent after he appeared on it between 2012 and 2022.

Conversation