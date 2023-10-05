David Walliams to sign copies of new children’s book in Aberdeen later this month

Comedian, actor and best selling children’s author David Walliams is coming to Aberdeen later this month to sign copies of his new book.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge will visit Waterstones in the Bon Accord Centre at 2.30pm on October 16.

It comes days after it emerged he was suing the ITV show’s production company after being replaced on the show, having been on it between 2012-2022.

Mr Walliams will be signing copies of his new book The Blunders! – which is about a “family of upper-class twits” who live in a crumbing stately home named Blunder Hall.

When their home comes under threat, they must embark on a series of comic misadventures to save it.

Described as “totally absurd and hilarious”, it has been described as Mr Walliams’ “silliest and funniest” book yet.

Tickets for the event cost £10 per child and accompanying adult, and include a copy of the book.

Posting online, Waterstones Aberdeen said: “We’re incredibly excited to have best selling children’s author, David Walliams, joining us in store.”