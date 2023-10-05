David Walliams to sign copies of new children’s book in Aberdeen later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

David Walliams to sign copies of new children’s book in Aberdeen later this month

It has been described as Mr Walliams' 'silliest and funniest' book yet.

By Chris Cromar
David Walliams standing on stage holding a book.
David Walliams will be coming to Aberdeen on October 16.

Comedian, actor and best selling children’s author David Walliams is coming to Aberdeen later this month to sign copies of his new book.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge will visit Waterstones in the Bon Accord Centre at 2.30pm on October 16.

It comes days after it emerged he was suing the ITV show’s production company after being replaced on the show, having been on it between 2012-2022.

Mr Walliams will be signing copies of his new book The Blunders! – which is about a “family of upper-class twits” who live in a crumbing stately home named Blunder Hall.

People in Aberdeen's Waterstones.
Mr Walliams will be coming to Waterstones in the city’s Bon Accord centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

When their home comes under threat, they must embark on a series of comic misadventures to save it.

Described as “totally absurd and hilarious”, it has been described as Mr Walliams’ “silliest and funniest” book yet.

Tickets for the event cost £10 per child and accompanying adult, and include a copy of the book.

Posting online, Waterstones Aberdeen said: “We’re incredibly excited to have best selling children’s author, David Walliams, joining us in store.”

Conversation