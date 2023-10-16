Aberdeen welcomes new jack-up rig to South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen welcomes new jack-up rig to South Harbour

The jack-up rig has a leg length of 678 ft, can accommodate 150 people and sails under the flag of Singapore. 

By Ryan Duff
The Noble Intrepid entering Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Noble Intrepid entering Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The Noble Intrepid jack-up has arrived at Aberdeen’s South Harbour ahead of work with Harbour Energy.

The Port of Aberdeen welcomed the vessel into the South Harbour on Monday following a brief stint in the waters off the coast of the Granite City as it waited for the right weather conditions to be met for its arrival.

The jack-up rig has a leg length of 678 ft and sails under the flag of Singapore. Built in 2014, it has accommodation for up to 150 people.

Vote of confidence in Port of Aberdeen

This is the second Noble rig to come to Aberdeen’s South Habour. In May the Noble Innovator departed the Granite City following a three-month stay.

When the Innovator left the city, Port of Aberdeen chief commercial officer, Roddy James, said the project was “a win-win for everybody involved.”

The Noble Intrepid entering Aberdeen South Harbour. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr James said that other areas of the energy sector were looking to take advantage of the new £400 million dock.

“There’s obviously the wind industry,” the port boss explained, “And as that picks up, you’ll see more and more of these types of vessels coming into the North Sea region.”

Intrepid rig plans

The Intrepid is the first of legacy Maersk Drilling rigs to be fully repainted in Noble colours, following the two companies’ more than $3bn merger last year.

The Intrepid is then set to work for Harbour Energy providing accommodation for work at the Judy field from December 2023 until September 2024, as part of a $28.5m contract.

The Noble Intrepid will soon be put to work for Harbour Energy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The contract contains options to add up to five months of accommodation and well intervention services, comprised of two one-month options for accommodation services at a day rate of $95,000 and one three-month option for well intervention services at $120,000.

According to the filings, drilling will see an increase in oil production of less than 500 tonnes per day and gas production of less than 500,000 cubic meters per day at the field.

