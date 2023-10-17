Golf: Sheila, 64, sinks 20-foot putt to send Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap final to extra-time – before winning trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golf: Sheila, 64, sinks 20-foot putt to send Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap final to extra-time – before winning trophy

Newmachar Golf Club's Sheila McNaught admitted she felt "rather overwhelmed and nervous by the whole occasion" of finals day.

By Alan Brown
Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies' handicap winner Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies' handicap winner Sheila McNaught. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sheila McNaught is not someone likely to hog the limelight, but she stepped up to win the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap title in style.

Newmachar amateur Sheila, 64, was a dramatic winner against Karen Thow (Hazlehead) at Banchory after holing a 20ft putt at the last to take the final into extra holes.

Sheila then won the 19th to be crowned the inaugural ladies handicap seniors champion.

Retired PE teacher Sheila said: “I have been a member at Newmachar for a number of years.

“I have played a lot of matches at the club this year and that certainly helped me in the final at Banchory.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing in the competition and had three great matches.

“I was fortunate to play my two earlier matches against Kathleen Esslemont (Cruden Bay) and Freda Macpherson (Inverurie) at Newmachar, so had home advantage!

“Karen and I had a great final at Banchory – although I was rather overwhelmed and nervous by the whole occasion.

“We were out first, so fortunately didn’t have too long to think about it!

“I was one down on the 18th tee, and sunk a 20-foot putt to win the hole with a four before I went on to win at the 19th.

“I am delighted to be the first name on this prestigious trophy and would encourage all this year’s senior ladies’ champions to enter the competition, because it is a great way to meet other ladies and play other courses.

“Thanks must go to the North-east District for organising the competition and sponsors Aberdein Considine for their support.

“I’m look forward to trying to defend my title next year.”

Keith’s Emma Logie on making Champion of Champions ladies’ history

Emma Logie is delighted to be the first to clinch an Evening Express Champion of Champions double.

Keith member Emma, 24, defeated Hazlehead’s Claire Prouse in this year’s ladies’ scratch final at Banchory to add to her handicap success at Newburgh two years ago.

Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies' scratch winner Emma Logie.
Peter Mutch of sponsor Aberdein Considine with the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies’ scratch winner Emma Logie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Emma said: “It is a privilege to be the first lady to have my name on both the handicap and scratch trophies.

“It was brilliant when I won the handicap trophy, but it was an absolutely fantastic feeling to win the scratch title this year.

“I got off to a flying start by carding birdies at the first two holes, but I was only one up because Claire had also birdied the par three second.

“Everything just seemed to go my way after that and I was 4up after 13 holes.

“I lost the 14th and halved the 15th, and was dreading playing the uphill par three – Doocot.

“But after teeing off, I heard a positive reaction from my family and friends, so I knew I had played a good shot.

“When I climbed to the green, I saw my ball had finished about a foot from the hole, which effectively sealed the match 4&2.

“I really enjoyed the final with Claire and she was a pleasure to play with.”

Culter to run winter league pairs competition once again

Peterculter are again staging a winter league pairs open from November 4-5 through to March.

Visitors are invited to play at the weekends in a round robin tournament before the knockout stages early next year.

Members will again play £10, while external players will be £50 for approximately 10 qualifying matches ahead of the matchplay stages.

The format is fourball better-ball and a choice of playing Saturday or Sunday is available.

Play will be from winter tees to summer or winter greens, according to weather conditions.

For more details, see www.brsgolf.com/peterculter/opens_home.php

