Golf: Sheila, 64, sinks 20-foot putt to send Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap final to extra-time – before winning trophy

Sheila McNaught is not someone likely to hog the limelight, but she stepped up to win the Evening Express Champion of Champions senior ladies’ handicap title in style.

Newmachar amateur Sheila, 64, was a dramatic winner against Karen Thow (Hazlehead) at Banchory after holing a 20ft putt at the last to take the final into extra holes.

Sheila then won the 19th to be crowned the inaugural ladies handicap seniors champion.

Retired PE teacher Sheila said: “I have been a member at Newmachar for a number of years.

“I have played a lot of matches at the club this year and that certainly helped me in the final at Banchory.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing in the competition and had three great matches.

“I was fortunate to play my two earlier matches against Kathleen Esslemont (Cruden Bay) and Freda Macpherson (Inverurie) at Newmachar, so had home advantage!

“Karen and I had a great final at Banchory – although I was rather overwhelmed and nervous by the whole occasion.

“We were out first, so fortunately didn’t have too long to think about it!

“I was one down on the 18th tee, and sunk a 20-foot putt to win the hole with a four before I went on to win at the 19th.

“I am delighted to be the first name on this prestigious trophy and would encourage all this year’s senior ladies’ champions to enter the competition, because it is a great way to meet other ladies and play other courses.

“Thanks must go to the North-east District for organising the competition and sponsors Aberdein Considine for their support.

“I’m look forward to trying to defend my title next year.”

Keith’s Emma Logie on making Champion of Champions ladies’ history

Emma Logie is delighted to be the first to clinch an Evening Express Champion of Champions double.

Keith member Emma, 24, defeated Hazlehead’s Claire Prouse in this year’s ladies’ scratch final at Banchory to add to her handicap success at Newburgh two years ago.

Emma said: “It is a privilege to be the first lady to have my name on both the handicap and scratch trophies.

“It was brilliant when I won the handicap trophy, but it was an absolutely fantastic feeling to win the scratch title this year.

“I got off to a flying start by carding birdies at the first two holes, but I was only one up because Claire had also birdied the par three second.

“Everything just seemed to go my way after that and I was 4up after 13 holes.

“I lost the 14th and halved the 15th, and was dreading playing the uphill par three – Doocot.

“But after teeing off, I heard a positive reaction from my family and friends, so I knew I had played a good shot.

“When I climbed to the green, I saw my ball had finished about a foot from the hole, which effectively sealed the match 4&2.

“I really enjoyed the final with Claire and she was a pleasure to play with.”

Culter to run winter league pairs competition once again

Peterculter are again staging a winter league pairs open from November 4-5 through to March.

Visitors are invited to play at the weekends in a round robin tournament before the knockout stages early next year.

Members will again play £10, while external players will be £50 for approximately 10 qualifying matches ahead of the matchplay stages.

The format is fourball better-ball and a choice of playing Saturday or Sunday is available.

Play will be from winter tees to summer or winter greens, according to weather conditions.

For more details, see www.brsgolf.com/peterculter/opens_home.php