Supermarket shelves full again as deliveries ‘run as normal’ after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Supermarket shelves full again as deliveries ‘run as normal’ after Storm Babet

Shops in Aberdeenshire are offering fresh products again after flooded roads made deliveries impossible .

By Alberto Lejarraga
Supermarket shelves are back on track after Storm Babet made deliveries impossible during the weekend. Supplied by McCann Date; Unknown
Supermarket shelves are back on track after Storm Babet made deliveries impossible during the weekend. Supplied by McCann Date; Unknown

Order has been restored at supermarkets across the North East after shelves were left bare during Storm Babet.

Supermarkets in the region struggled to get fresh products during the weekend, including vegetables or milk, after roads across the north-east and further south in Angus were left underwater.

The A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven – which is the main route for drivers from the central belt – was closed in both directions due to severe flooding at the Brechin bypass.

No fresh products at supermarkets due to Storm Babet

Photos taken at Tesco Extra in Inverurie showed the vegetable shelves and the bread aisle completely empty.

Vegetable shelves at Tesco were fully empty as deliveries were not taking place due to Storm Babet. Picture shows; Empty shelves in Inverurie Tesco. Inverurie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/10/2023

Meanwhile, a concerned customer from Aberdeen also shared photos of the empty shelves at a Morrisons in Aberdeen.

The chain appeared to also be bearing the brunt of the harsh conditions, with meal staples such as potatoes, tomatoes and broccoli not in supply at all.

Morrisons also experienced grocery shortages Picture shows; Morrisons shelves. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 20/10/2023

Milk also didn’t appear to be in abundance at the popular supermarket, which usually offers a range of different brands.

Milk shelves at the famous supermarket chain were not so abundant. Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 20/10/2023

Deliveries back to normal after Storm Babet

A number of supermarkets have now confirmed that the delivery of groceries is back on track.

A spokeswoman from M&S said: “We can confirm our deliveries are running as normal.”

Meanwhile, a Morrisons’ press officer explained: “All deliveries have been made as normal since last night.”

A Tesco spokesman also confirmed to the P&J that deliveries have been fully restored.

He said: “All our stores across Aberdeenshire are open to customers and receiving deliveries to ensure good availability of products.”