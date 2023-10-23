Supermarket shelves full again as deliveries ‘run as normal’ after Storm Babet

Order has been restored at supermarkets across the North East after shelves were left bare during Storm Babet.

Supermarkets in the region struggled to get fresh products during the weekend, including vegetables or milk, after roads across the north-east and further south in Angus were left underwater.

The A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven – which is the main route for drivers from the central belt – was closed in both directions due to severe flooding at the Brechin bypass.

No fresh products at supermarkets due to Storm Babet

Photos taken at Tesco Extra in Inverurie showed the vegetable shelves and the bread aisle completely empty.

Meanwhile, a concerned customer from Aberdeen also shared photos of the empty shelves at a Morrisons in Aberdeen.

The chain appeared to also be bearing the brunt of the harsh conditions, with meal staples such as potatoes, tomatoes and broccoli not in supply at all.

Milk also didn’t appear to be in abundance at the popular supermarket, which usually offers a range of different brands.

Deliveries back to normal after Storm Babet

A number of supermarkets have now confirmed that the delivery of groceries is back on track.

A spokeswoman from M&S said: “We can confirm our deliveries are running as normal.”

Meanwhile, a Morrisons’ press officer explained: “All deliveries have been made as normal since last night.”

A Tesco spokesman also confirmed to the P&J that deliveries have been fully restored.

He said: “All our stores across Aberdeenshire are open to customers and receiving deliveries to ensure good availability of products.”