Newmachar Co-op closed after four men in dark clothing raid store

The only supermarket in Newmachar has been forced to close as police investigate a break-in at the Co-op store.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 12:25am on Wednesday, October 25.

Four men wearing dark clothing targeted the Co-op premises on Oldmeldrum Road in the early hours of the morning.

Police believe that they were also carrying crowbars and sledgehammers.

The men also left carrying cash till boxes, which were lifted from the store, and made away in a vehicle.

It is not known at this time when the store will reopen.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace the four suspects seen at the time of this incident.

“We believe they left in a vehicle and we are keen to gather information relating to any vehicle seen parked in the area that appeared suspicious.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please make contact with officers.

“Likewise, if you have private CCTV that could assist with our investigation.”

Police appeal for any information

Anyone that has any information about the incident in Newmachar is urged to come forward to the police.

You can contact the relevant persons on the non-emergency line at 101, and by quoting incident number 0095 and the date of the incident which is October 25.

Unusual disturbance in quiet store

Shoppers were alarmed when the store did not open at its usual time at 8am.

The front door to the Newmachar branch, made of glass, had been shattered in several places, likely caused by the weapons carried by the suspect.

Later in the morning, police tape could be seen barring the entrance to the shop, while detectives investigated what happened.

Residents expressed their dismay at the break-in, including Gordon Burr, who said “there’s always something”.

Local painter and decorator Frank McGregor said he had “no idea” what was happening, but expressed his concerns at the rise in crime in the Newmachar area.

He said: “There’s a lot here and there’s just not a lot of police now.”

A member of staff from Mac Architects, which is located across from the Co-op, told The P&J that the police spoke to the firm earlier about looking at their CCTV footage.”

‘I just want to go to the shop’

A number of shoppers were seen trying to get into the store, with one customer saying: “I just want to go to the shop and it’s closed.”

A Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at the Oldmeldrum Road Co-op early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the store was closed and no one was hurt during the incident.

“We do urge anyone who may have any information to come forward to police, who are investigating. The store is currently closed and will soon re-open to serve the community.”