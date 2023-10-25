Newmachar Co-op closed after four men in dark clothing raid store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newmachar Co-op closed after four men in dark clothing raid store

Police say the thieves were carrying crowbars and sledgehammers.

By Graham Fleming and Chris Cromar
Newmachar Co-op closed off by police tape.
The entrance to the store was closed off by police tape. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

The only supermarket in Newmachar has been forced to close as police investigate a break-in at the Co-op store.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 12:25am on Wednesday, October 25.

Four men wearing dark clothing targeted the Co-op premises on Oldmeldrum Road in the early hours of the morning.

Police believe that they were also carrying crowbars and sledgehammers.

The men also left carrying cash till boxes, which were lifted from the store, and made away in a vehicle.

It is not known at this time when the store will reopen.

Co-op smashed door
The entrance to the premises was smashed by weapons. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace the four suspects seen at the time of this incident.

“We believe they left in a vehicle and we are keen to gather information relating to any vehicle seen parked in the area that appeared suspicious.

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage then please make contact with officers.

“Likewise, if you have private CCTV that could assist with our investigation.”

Police appeal for any information

Anyone that has any information about the incident in Newmachar is urged to come forward to the police.

You can contact the relevant persons on the non-emergency line at 101, and by quoting incident number 0095 and the date of the incident which is October 25.

Newmachar Co-op.
The small store was targeted during the night. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Unusual disturbance in quiet store

Shoppers were alarmed when the store did not open at its usual time at 8am.

The front door to the Newmachar branch, made of glass, had been shattered in several places, likely caused by the weapons carried by the suspect.

Later in the morning, police tape could be seen barring the entrance to the shop, while detectives investigated what happened.

Residents expressed their dismay at the break-in, including Gordon Burr, who said “there’s always something”.

Outside of Co-op in Newmachar.
The scene of the crime today. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Local painter and decorator Frank McGregor said he had “no idea” what was happening, but expressed his concerns at the rise in crime in the Newmachar area.

He said: “There’s a lot here and there’s just not a lot of police now.”

A member of staff from Mac Architects, which is located across from the Co-op, told The P&J that the police spoke to the firm earlier about looking at their CCTV footage.”

‘I just want to go to the shop’

A number of shoppers were seen trying to get into the store, with one customer saying: “I just want to go to the shop and it’s closed.”

A Co-op spokesman said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at the Oldmeldrum Road Co-op early Wednesday morning. Fortunately, the store was closed and no one was hurt during the incident.

“We do urge anyone who may have any information to come forward to police, who are investigating. The store is currently closed and will soon re-open to serve the community.”

