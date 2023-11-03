North and north-east wins at UK engineering construction sector awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

North and north-east wins at UK engineering construction sector awards

Stats Group, Dounreay, EnerMech and Bilfinger UK's executive president celebrated at big night in London.

By Keith Findlay
Rhona Gill, of Dounreay, clutches the large employer award at the ECI Awards in London.
Rhona Gill, of Dounreay, clutches the large employer award at the ECI Awards in London. Image: ECITB

Aberdeenshire company Stats Group and Dounreay in Caithness were among the winners at the 11th Engineering Construction Industry (ECI) Training and Development Awards.

Stats, based in Kintore, won the small and medium-sized enterprise employer of the year title.

Dounreay, part of Nuclear Restoration Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, won the large employer of the year award.

A joint venture of Aberdeen-based EnerMech scooped the international training provider of the year prize.

And energy services firm Petrofac came away with the “leading industry safety” award.

Bilfinger UK president scoops outstanding contribution gong

Meanwhile, Bilfinger UK‘s north-east-based executive president, Sandy Bonner, was honoured with an outstanding contribution to industry award.

The ECI Awards are organised annually by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

This year’s ceremony took place beneath the hull of the Cutty Sark ship in London last night.

The ceremony took place under the Cutty Sark.
The ceremony took place under the Cutty Sark. Image: ECITB

It brought together industry leaders, influencers, policymakers and rising stars of the engineering and construction industry across the UK.

Host for the night was engineer, broadcaster and science, technology, engineering and mathematics advocate Kate Bellingham.

Stats was recognised for how it “fosters competency across the organisation and instils a culture of improvement”.

Stats, based in Kintore, won the small and medium-sized enterprise employer of the year title.
Stats, based in Kintore, won the small and medium-sized enterprise employer of the year title. Image: Sure Public Relations

Andy Buckworth, training and competence nanagerm Stats, said: “I’m ecstatic for the whole company. We put a platform in place and people have responded by committing to training and development.

“Everyone’s bought into getting more higher level skills that are relevant to the on-the-job work they were doing – and we put a system in place to really enhance that.

“When it comes to training and development, we have a role and responsibility as an employer to put that on a plate for people to buy into that and to develop themselves.”

Dounreay, responsible for the safe and secure clean-up of the redundant Caithness nuclear site, was hailed for its “exceptional commitment to learning and development”.

The world's deepest nuclear clean-up at Dounreay.
The world’s deepest nuclear clean-up at Dounreay. Image: Dounreay

Rhona Gill, learning development specialist at the firm, said: “We’re a very small learning and development team. We’re always punching above our weight, so it’s amazing to be recognised among our peers.”

Tabitha Hill, health and safety graduate at safety award winner Petrofac, said: “There were so many talented people in the room and to be recognised alongside them felt great, it’s well deserved for the amazing team that we’ve got in Aberdeen.”

ECITB chief operating officer Andy Brown presented the outstanding contribution award to Mr Bonner, highlighting his work for ECITB’s Connected Competence programme.

Sandy Bonner, of Bilfinger UK.
Sandy Bonner, of Bilfinger UK. Image: Bilfinger UK

Mr Bonner said: “I’m taken aback; it’s amazing to be standing here. But it’s not about me, it’s a team effort.  I couldn’t have done it without the support of the ECITB.”

Speaking at his first ECI Awards since joining the ECITB, chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “It is wonderful to be in the same room to celebrate all that is great about training and development in our industry, with so many partners and friends representing organisations from across the length and breadth of the UK and internationally.”

Conversation