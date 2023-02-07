Exiting skills body boss delivers warning but also hails ‘really positive signs’ for north-east energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exiting skills body boss delivers warning but also hails ‘really positive signs’ for north-east energy transition

By Keith Findlay
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Chris Claydon is on his last day as chief executive of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)
Chris Claydon is on his last day as chief executive of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB)

The skills required for a successful North Sea energy transition are available but in very short supply, an industry expert has warned.

Chris Claydon was speaking as he headed for the exit door after seven years and five months as chief executive of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

In the hotseat from tomorrow as interim CEO of the employer-led skills body is operations director Andy Brown.

We have got a big job to do to prepare and build the workforce for the transition.”

Chris Claydon, on stepping down as CEO of the ECITB

Mr Claydon told The Press and Journal oil and gas was “absolutely the biggest part” of his  time at the helm.

The sector has done “the hard yards” over that period, going through a big downturn and the Covid pandemic, with Sir Ian Wood’s review of the industry and the response to it sandwiched between, he said.

Next stop for the former Army helicopter pilot is Kent-based JTL, a work-based learning provider for the building services engineering sector in England and Wales.

Mr Claydon, left, doing the rounds as chief executive. Image: ECITB

He is JTL’s new CEO and sees lots of cross-overs from his job at ECITB, with future skills needs staying front of mind.

ECITB has trained many hundreds of graduates over the past seven-and-a-half years, and helped keep them in jobs, even when employers suffered lean times, Mr Claydon said.

Progress on industry collaboration

He added: “It’s also helped to reduce some of the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry.”

That success is partly down to ECITB having a pivotal role in greater industry collaboration, he said.

Firms across the industry are showing far more willingness to work together to solve some of their long-term skills challenges, and improve health and safety, he continued.

Back in 2015, when he took up the reins at ECITB, companies were “less receptive” to the idea of working together, he said.

He added: “There’s been a big change of approach across the industry since then.

“And latterly we’ve seen that pivot towards the transition – and how we can ensure we get a just transition for the workforce.”

There is a lot of agreement across the sector on how to do this and some “really positive” signs for the north-east, he said.

‘Now is not the time’ for turning off oil and gas

Mr Claydon echoed industry warnings the oil and gas tap must not be switched off overnight, adding: “Now is not the time. We need that energy.

“Alongside that, we have got a big job to do to prepare and build the workforce for the transition.

“We have most of the skills we need but the overwhelming issue facing the energy industry is a lack of volume.

“About 80% of the skills we need are there already.

“But we don’t have enough skilled people to do the work. We are desperately short.”

Chris Claydon meets trainees during his time as chief executive of the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board. Image: ECITB

There is a lot more work to be done in terms of filling energy sector roles for the future, with oil and gas, renewables and decommissioning activity all taking place side-by-side, he said.

Carbon capture and storage, and major rail infrastructure projects in the UK will put a further squeeze on the availability of skilled engineering and construction workers, he warned.

Mr Claydon also said he was leaving behind an organisation in “rude health”, with a strong mandate from its levy-paying members to keep on doing what it does.

Handing on the baton

He added: “I am delighted to be handing on the baton to Andy, with whom I have worked for many years.

“With his strong industry background, he will be a safe pair of hands for the ECITB while the board recruits a permanent CEO.”

Mr Brown has been involved in engineering since 1982, when he joined the Royal Air Force as an aircraft technician.

He joined ECITB in 2006 and became its director of operations in 2013.

Andy Brown, who will be ECITB’s interim CEO from tomorrow. Image: ECITB

The new CEO said he was looking to help the UK’s engineering construction industry “move the dial on diversity” as it faces up to the task of delivering the volume of skilled workers that are needed for a “large number of infrastructure projects on the horizon”.

He added: “The UK and devolved governments need to continue to be creative in their approach to skills development and industry needs to look at recruiting from different parts of the economy.”

‘Well respected’

ECITB chairwoman Lynda Armstrong said: “Having worked within the engineering sector for decades, Andy is well respected by employers and training providers alike.

“He understands the challenges in terms of skills shortages and training needs within industry.”

