Belladrum: Deacon Blue and Sugababes among acts confirmed for 2024 festival

The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will return between July 25-27 next year.

By Ellie Milne
Deacon Blue
Deacon Blue, pictured at P&J Live last year, will perform at Belladrum in 2024. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Deacon Blue and Sugababes have been confirmed as headliners for the 2024 Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Organisers of the popular festival held annually at the Belladrum Estate in the Highlands have shared their first wave of acts for next year’s event.

It will return between July 25-27, 2024.

Much-loved Scottish band Deacon Blue will make a highly anticipated return to the festival after their last headlining performance in 2011.

They are scheduled to close the show on the Saturday night.

Callum Beattie performed at the Lemon Tree this week. Image: DC Thomson
Callum Beattie is among the acts performing at Belladrum next year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. 

On opening night, British girl group Sugababes will headline with a selection of their chart-topping hits.

In a social media post shared on Friday, it was announced Murder on the Dancefloor songstress Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also appear, as well as Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie and former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan.

Stand-up comedian and musician Bill Bailey will also take his talents to the Belladrum stage.

Despite some initial traffic chaos, this year’s festival was a big success with standout performances from Bastille and KT Tunstall, and even a wedding.

The crowd enjoying Martin Kemp's DJ set at Belladrum this year
The crowd enjoying Martin Kemp’s DJ set at Belladrum this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

What acts will perform at Belladrum 2024?

The following acts have been announced so far:

  • Deacon Blue
  • Sugababes
  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor
  • Callum Beattie
  • Teenage Fanclub
  • Lucy Spraggan
  • Bill Bailey
  • Colonel Mustard & the Dijon Five
  • Talisk
  • The Vaselines
  • Ben Ottewell
  • Croft No. Five
  • Roseanne Reid
  • Torridon
Teenage Fanclub
Teenage Fanclub will take to the stage at the festival next year. Image: Sonic PR.
  • NoGood Boyo
  • The Laurettes
  • Rosie H Sullivan
  • PorkPie
  • Joe Goodall
  • rhythmnreel
  • Cala
  • Fiddle Forte
  • Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail
  • Love revisited
  • Brutus Gold’s Love Train
  • The Counterfeit Beatles
The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival stage in 2023
The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival stage in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Belladrum team have confirmed there are “many more” names still to be announced.

A number of festival-goers have taken to the comments on social media to share their delight at the confirmed performers.

Many have stated they “can’t wait” to attend the festival next July.

Gallery: Best pictures from the final day of Belladrum festival

Conversation