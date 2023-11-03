Belladrum: Deacon Blue and Sugababes among acts confirmed for 2024 festival

Deacon Blue and Sugababes have been confirmed as headliners for the 2024 Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Organisers of the popular festival held annually at the Belladrum Estate in the Highlands have shared their first wave of acts for next year’s event.

It will return between July 25-27, 2024.

Much-loved Scottish band Deacon Blue will make a highly anticipated return to the festival after their last headlining performance in 2011.

They are scheduled to close the show on the Saturday night.

On opening night, British girl group Sugababes will headline with a selection of their chart-topping hits.

In a social media post shared on Friday, it was announced Murder on the Dancefloor songstress Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also appear, as well as Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie and former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan.

Stand-up comedian and musician Bill Bailey will also take his talents to the Belladrum stage.

Despite some initial traffic chaos, this year’s festival was a big success with standout performances from Bastille and KT Tunstall, and even a wedding.

What acts will perform at Belladrum 2024?

The following acts have been announced so far:

Deacon Blue

Sugababes

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Callum Beattie

Teenage Fanclub

Lucy Spraggan

Bill Bailey

Colonel Mustard & the Dijon Five

Talisk

The Vaselines

Ben Ottewell

Croft No. Five

Roseanne Reid

Torridon

NoGood Boyo

The Laurettes

Rosie H Sullivan

PorkPie

Joe Goodall

rhythmnreel

Cala

Fiddle Forte

Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail

Love revisited

Brutus Gold’s Love Train

The Counterfeit Beatles

The Belladrum team have confirmed there are “many more” names still to be announced.

A number of festival-goers have taken to the comments on social media to share their delight at the confirmed performers.

Many have stated they “can’t wait” to attend the festival next July.