‘I’m lucky it was only a broken leg’: 19-year-old Chloe hit by van in Aberdeen city centre

A 19-year-old student who was thrown 20ft in the air when she was hit by a van near Mounthooly roundabout is recovering with a broken leg.

Chloe Henderson, from Aberdeen, was told by police she was just a few steps from losing her life after the accident.

The teenager who plays for Huntly FC Women and is a Scottish champion kickboxer said she was “very sore” following the accident.

Chloe, who feared she might have been paralysed after she was hit, said she was relieved that the injuries happened to her, and not her 16-year-old sister Charley who was walking with her.

Chloe and Charley were on way to college

The sisters had parked their car in their usual spot before crossing the road to get to North East College when the vehicle hit her at 9am on Monday.

She said: “No cars were indicating the way I was planning to cross the road, so we crossed the road.

“I can’t remember very much else, but the police have told me that I was a few steps away from losing my life.

Chloe’s sister stayed calm under pressure

“I am so happy it was me, not my sister, who was injured.”

Chloe praised her sister for her help in the moments after the accident, she continued:

“Charley was so calm. She phoned 999 and helped me until the ambulance arrived.

“She was making sure I did not go to sleep and was talking to me all the time.

“I kept thinking ‘what if I am paralysed?’ I am lucky that it was only a broken leg.”

An ambulance took Chloe to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as she was admitted to hospital with injuries to her hip, back and right knee.

Suffering from a displaced tibial plateau fracture on her leg, and a bruised back Chloe is set to miss the remainder of the football season.

She said: ” I am going to be watching TV and sleeping on the sofa until I am better.”

After the leg brace comes off in six weeks, Chloe will have an MRI to find out if there was any ligament damage.

Chloe was ‘very lucky’

Dad Raymond Henderson, also Huntly FC’s manager, said: “She was very lucky, she was thrown 20 yards through the air. I think what saved her head was that her bag landed underneath her head – her laptop and books protected her.

“Chloe will be out for a while. It is three weeks until she goes back to see the consultant.”

In a statement, Huntly FC showed their support for the player.

A spokesperson said: “On Monday our player Chloe Henderson was involved in a road traffic collision when she was knocked down by a van on her way to college in Aberdeen.

“She has suffered a fracture of her knee and severe bruising to her back and hip and will likely miss the remainder of the season.

“Although it was not good news it could have been much worse.

“Chloe’s sister Charley, who also plays for the club witnessed the accident and ran to Chloe’s aid comforting her and making the call to the emergency services.

“It was a brave act at what must have been a very distressing time for her.

“We all wish Chloe a speedy recovery.”