Police searching for two youths after four-figure sum of cash stolen from Kingussie Co-op

Police are searching for two male youths following an early morning break-in at a Kingussie shop.

Officers believe the duo broke into the Co-op on Kingussie High Street at about 1.45am on Saturday.

They stole two cash boxes which contained a four-figure sum of cash.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident and are appealing for information from the public.

The two suspects, both male youths, are described as being of average height and of slim build.

When they left the Co-op shop, they headed east along Kingussie High Street towards the A9.

Break-in and theft and Kingussie Co-op

Detective Inspector Andy Bilton said “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of High Street in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have seen or heard anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to please check in case they have captured something which could be of significance to our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number CR160380/24 of May 4.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.