Scotland Charity Air Ambulance to keep services “in the air” as charity partner

Scotland Charity Air Ambulance has been supported by the P&J since 2019.

By Jenna Scott
SCAA have received support from the P&J since 2019. Image: SCAA.
SCAA have received support from the P&J since 2019. Image: SCAA.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) will ensure their services “stay in the air” using the P&J 275 Community Fund.

They are the country’s first and only charity-funded air ambulance service.

The Press and Journal has supported the group since 2019.

Ross Martin, Corporate Partnerships Manager with SCAA, said the support of the P&J 275 Community Fund would help the charity save and improve lives.

He explained: “The pre-hospital care that SCAA brings to those most in need is a life-saver.

“Funding support such as this ensures the service stays in the air and continues to fly that critical aid wherever and whenever it’s needed.

“The launch of our second helicopter in 2020, based at Aberdeen, has proved a vital resource for the north east and it’s distinctive livery is a regular and instantly recognisable sight on the landing pad at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

SCAA is integral to Scotland’s frontline emergency response network. Image: SCAA.

With helicopters and crews at both Aberdeen and Perth, the charity flies paramedic and doctor led teams to the scene of serious illness and injury all across Scotland and its many islands.

Launched in 2013, the charity is a critical component in the 999 emergency response network, saving and supporting thousands of lives in its first decade and impacting on families and communities everywhere.

Particularly effective in remote and rural areas, the air ambulances can reduce a journey of hours by road for a patient to just minutes by air – a time saving that can often prove life saving.

Funded entirely by public donation, SCAA relies on the support of everyone in Scotland to ensure they stay in the air for those who need them most.

“We are extremely grateful to the P&J for their unstinting support, and everyone involved in the 275 Community Fund should be in no doubt that they are helping to save lives now and for many years to come,” added Ross.

The charity will receive a minimum donation of £10,000 – as will public nominated partners Munlochy Animal Aid, SurfABLE, Friends of Anchor and Bon Accord Heritage.

There will be additional fundraisers held over the year with profits to be distributed between the groups.

The first fundraising event is the P&J 275 Charity Gala – association with Cala which takes place at the P&J Live on February 2. will bring together north and north-east businesses and individuals to celebrate the charity partners.

Simon Cowie, managing director at event sponsor Infinity Partnership, said: “We’re extremely proud to sponsor this initiative and celebrate the invaluable work that charities do.

“It’s hugely important for us to give back to the communities in which we operate.”

The charity will invest funds into vital services. Image: SCAA.

Working in partnership with the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), SCAA is an integral part of Scotland’s frontline emergency response network, responding to trauma incidents and medical emergencies across the country, covering an area of more than 30,000 square miles.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to rally around SCAA and the four charity partners and showcase their support by booking a table at the gala.

Tables can be booked here: www.pressandjournal275.co.uk

