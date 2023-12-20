‘Very rare’ rainbow clouds spotted in Aberdeen sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Very rare’ rainbow clouds spotted in Aberdeen sky

The nacreous clouds - famous for their signature rainbow colours - were snapped by onlookers in the north east.

By Graham Fleming
The impressive formation sailed over Union Square earlier today. Image: r/Aberdeen on Reddit.

Rare rainbow clouds have been spotted in Aberdeen.

Dazzled onlookers took pictures in awe this afternoon, with many uploading their snaps to social media.

The formations, which are known as nacreous clouds, are famous for their signature vivid colours.

They give off a rainbow-like appearance because they reflect a thin layer of oil on top of water, which is known as iridescence.

The clouds are said to appear alongside very cold and often dry weather.

Onlookers were in awe at the iridescent clouds. Image: Ben Phillip.

According to the Met Office, they are “very rare and high” formations which only tend to form over polar regions when the sun is just below the horizon.

The forecaster said: “The ice particles that form nacreous clouds are much smaller than those that form more common clouds.

“These smaller particles scatter light in a different way, which is what creates the distinctive luminescent appearance.

“Due to their high altitude and the curvature of the Earth’s surface, these clouds are lit up by sunlight from below the horizon and reflect it to the ground, shining brightly well before dawn and after dusk.

“They are most likely to be viewed when the Sun is between 1º and 6º below the horizon and in places with higher latitudes, such as Scandinavia and northern Canada.

“For this reason, they are sometimes known as polar stratospheric clouds.

The clouds are only said to appear in cold and dry weather. Image: r/Aberdeen on Reddit.

“Nacreous clouds only form below -78 °C so are most likely to occur during the polar winter.

“Because of the very low temperatures required, nacreous clouds are usually only visible from the UK when the cold air which circulates around polar regions in the stratosphere is displaced and hovers temporarily over the UK.”

The impressive formation sailed over Union Square earlier today. Image: r/Aberdeen on Reddit.

Nacreous clouds ‘destroying the ozone layer’

Despite their beauty, nacreous clouds – often dubbed “mother of pearls” – have been described as “harbingers of doom”.

Eddy “Weather” Graham, an award-winning researcher and lecturer at the Lews Castle College UHI, once said: “They may look beautiful but some of them are actually destroying the ozone layer.

“It’s complex chemistry, but the beauty is actually having a destructive effect.

“They’re a real harbinger of doom. Maybe one of the reasons we are seeing more of them is we are having an increasingly greater impact on the environment.”

A Nasa blog adds that chemical reactions within these rare cloud formations create circumstances that “destroy stratospheric ozone”.

A Nasa blog said: “Since stratospheric ozone blocks harmful, cancer-causing, solar ultraviolet radiation, the thinning of the ozone in both hemispheres threatens the health of both our environment and ourselves.”

The vivid colours are especially visible in this snap. Image Credit: Natalie Hood/ Twitter.

