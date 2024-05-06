More Balmoral tour tickets to be released after last batch sold out within 24 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Balmoral tour tickets to be released after last batch sold out within 24 hours

The tickets, costing £100, will go on sale at 9am.

By Chris Cromar
Balmoral Castle.
More tickets will go on sale for Balmoral Castle's interior tours tomorrow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

More tickets to get a sneak peak inside Balmoral Castle this summer will go on sale after the first batch sold out within 24 hours.

The Aberdeenshire royal residence announced that “due to a high demand”, a number of additional tickets will be released for the private interior castle tours at 9am on Tuesday morning.

Tickets, which will cost £100, have been advertised as an “adult only experience” and will be for dates between July 8 and August 4.

Balmoral Castle.
Visitors will get to see inside Balmoral Castle. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Last month, it was announced that parts of the castle would be opened up for the first time in the castle’s 169-year history, including an interior tour with afternoon tea costing £150 per ticket.

The Highland home of the Royal family, Balmoral Castle was bought by Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert in 1852 and has remained a favourite of various monarchs.

Queen Elizabeth spent her summers at the castle and it was where she passed away in September 2022.

King Charles.
King Charles has given permission for tours to take place. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The first interior tours will take place on July 1 after being granted permission from King Charles, who spent his 2005 honeymoon with now Queen Camilla at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

People who go on the tour will be shown round by an experienced guide and will see rooms used by the Royals, including the castle’s ballroom and will be able to view His Majesty’s watercolour collection.

The grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral opened to the public on Saturday and will remain open until August 11.

Normal adult admission costs £17.50

Normal adult admission to the castle costs £17.50, however, this does not include an interior tour.

As well as the interior tickets, expedition tickets – which is a group ticket for six people – were on sale for £350.

Tickets can be purchased here.

