More Balmoral tour tickets to be released after last batch sold out within 24 hours

More tickets to get a sneak peak inside Balmoral Castle this summer will go on sale after the first batch sold out within 24 hours.

The Aberdeenshire royal residence announced that “due to a high demand”, a number of additional tickets will be released for the private interior castle tours at 9am on Tuesday morning.

Tickets, which will cost £100, have been advertised as an “adult only experience” and will be for dates between July 8 and August 4.

Last month, it was announced that parts of the castle would be opened up for the first time in the castle’s 169-year history, including an interior tour with afternoon tea costing £150 per ticket.

The Highland home of the Royal family, Balmoral Castle was bought by Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert in 1852 and has remained a favourite of various monarchs.

Queen Elizabeth spent her summers at the castle and it was where she passed away in September 2022.

The first interior tours will take place on July 1 after being granted permission from King Charles, who spent his 2005 honeymoon with now Queen Camilla at Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

People who go on the tour will be shown round by an experienced guide and will see rooms used by the Royals, including the castle’s ballroom and will be able to view His Majesty’s watercolour collection.

The grounds, gardens and exhibitions at Balmoral opened to the public on Saturday and will remain open until August 11.

Normal adult admission to the castle costs £17.50, however, this does not include an interior tour.

As well as the interior tickets, expedition tickets – which is a group ticket for six people – were on sale for £350.

