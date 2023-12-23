Police looking for missing Elgin teen Erin Lang

Elgin teen Erin Lang, 16, has been reported missing.

She was last seen around 6pm on December 22 in the Elgin area.

Police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

She is described as 5′ 4″ tall, with long auburn hair.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Erin is known to frequent Elgin town centre and the surrounding areas.

Anyone who may have seen Erin is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0062 December 22.

Missing People Services

Missing People run a free helpline 7 days a week from 9am to 11pm for anyone who is “thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.”

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. More details can be found online.