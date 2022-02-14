[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We have compiled a list of 15 people who are long-term missing in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Moray and islands – 14 men and one woman.

Data compiled by the Missing People charity shows about 170,000 people are reported missing every year in the UK.

The vast majority are found quickly. Only about 2% of children and 5% of adults will be missing for longer than a week.

A very small number makes it onto the long-term missing list.

For months, years, and decades, these people remain lost without a trace. The circumstances surrounding their cases often remaining unclear.

This list is up-to-date for the month of September 2022. Have you seen them?

If your loved one is missing, or you’d like to issue a fresh appeal, contact The Press and Journal via livenews@ajl.co.uk

Nusrat Jahan

Background: 34-year-old Nusrat Jahan told her friend she was going for a walk on Aberdeen Beach and never returned.

Last seen: Police have released a CCTV image of the last known sighting of Ms Jahan in the city’s Marischal College at 4pm on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Description: She is described as 5ft 3in and of slim build, with dark hair.

Peter Edwards

Background: 65-year-old Peter Edwards, from Scone, an associate pastor at the Perth Christian Fellowship. Almost 30 months after he was last seen, his sister Chloe Bornstein said she believed he was still alive.

Last seen: He was last seen stepping off the Stagecoach X7 bus on Barclay Street in Stonehaven, at 3.20pm on November 1 2016.

Description: He is described as 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build, with receding hair and a bald head, and a full white beard.

Shaun Richie

Background: The disappearance of 20-year-old Shaun Ritchie from a remote farmhouse several miles from Fraserburgh on Halloween night sparked the biggest manhunt in Police Scotland history up to that point.

Last seen: He had travelled in a van to Kersiehill Farm near Strichen with seven other people, just after 10pm on October 31, 2014. Mr Ritchie fled into the darkness following a disturbance in the van, just as the group arrived at their destination.

Description: He was wearing a hoodie, belt and trainers on the night out, which were later found in a boggy area. The area was searched and but he was never found.

To mark the seventh anniversary of his disappearance, the Press & Journal released a 40-minute documentary with new information about the case. His sister and father believe that there could be more to his disappearance.

William Richie

Background: William Ritchie, more widely known as Bill, was reported missing by his concerned neighbours on January 14 2018 after they noticed the 90-year-old was not going about his standard daily routine.

Last seen: His last known sighting was just before Christmas in 2017, when he was captured on the CCTV of Fraserburgh’s Asda store.

Description: He is described as being around 5ft 7ins and of slim build, with short, grey hair.

Finn Creaney

Background: Finn Creaney, 32, was a keen hiker from the Tain area of the highlands. He only had a water bottle, knife and blanket poncho with him.

Last seen: He was last seen around 2.15pm on Friday, March 25, 2022, having been dropped off at Loch Naver in Sutherland, to start his planned walking route around the loch and south to Golspie.

Description: He is described as 5ft 11, slim build and long brown hair down to his lower back and a full brown beard. He was wearing a long brown leather jacket, a replica of Aragorn’s from Lord of the Rings.

Glyn Smith

Background: Glyn Smith is a 76-year-old from Cambridgeshire who was on a walking tour of the north of Scotland.

Last seen: On Thursday, 28 April, 2022, he was spotted around Benmore Lodge, near Lairg.

Description: Glyn is described as white, 5ft 6in tall and of slim build. When he was last seen it’s believed he was wearing outdoor type clothing and carrying a rucksack.

Goffredo Bondanelli

Background: The 56-year-old German national Goffredo Bondanelli was boarding a train to Lochailort, where he was going to undertake a five-day hike east towards Glenfinnan.

Last seen: He was seen in Fort William on Tuesday, May 3 2016.

Description: He was well-equipped for the hike, carrying a green tent and a dark rucksack visible in CCTV footage from before he started the hike.

James Clacher

Background: Gym owner James Clacher is due to go on trial in 2023 accused of raping two women he met on Tinder, according to the Sun. The 53-year-old is a keen walker and could be in the Argyll area after his car was found in Arrochar.

Last seen: He was last seen at his home in Bellshill on May 30, 2022.

Description: Police have urged the public to not approach him. He is described as 5ft 6ins, of athletic build and bald.

James Paton

Background: James Paton went in his car to walk his dog. His car was found with his spaniel-collie cross dog still inside – but there was no trace of Mr Paton.

Last seen: He was last seen driving his silver Dacia Duster at Ruttle Woods, east of his home in Beauly, at around 1.30pm on December 23, 2019.

Description: Known as Jim to his family and friends, he wears glasses and is white, 5ft 8ins with a stocky build with grey hair and a beard.

Neil Skinner

Background: Neil Skinner, 71, went missing in the Bridge of Orchy area of the Highlands.

Last seen: He was last seen camping close to Loch Dochard on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Description: He is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses and was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Richard Woolley

Background: 49-year-old Richard Woolley is believed to have travelled from Nottingham to the Lochinver area. He was believed to be walking in the area, and his car was traced at Stoer Lighthouse.

Last seen: He was last spoken to on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was meant to travel back to Nottingham on Saturday, but never made it home.

Description: He is 5ft 11ins with a slim build, blue eyes and grey stubble.

Robert Adaway

Background: The missing person case of Robert Adaway is among the longest-running across Scotland. The day he turned 18, he was spotted by various friends and relatives, but he never made it to a celebratory dinner that evening.

Last seen: On June 9, 1982, when his mother gave him a shaving kit as a birthday present at their home on Princes Street in Thurso.

Description: Described as solitary, but with a few close friends. He would now be 57.

Derek Hepburn

Background: 53-year-old Derek Hepburn is from Nairn. His car was found Loch Mullardoch Dam car park, his planned route is unknown, but he may have intended to walk on Sgurr Na Lapaich or in the surrounding area.

Last seen: He was last seen when he headed out for a Sunday walk on April 24, 2022.

Description: He is described as being 6ft 1ins, of slim build with black hair that is balding. He is normally clean shaven or has light stubble.

Steven Cooper

Background: Steven Cooper, 46, left his home in Scar Lane, Golcar, near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and took off in his blue Ford Focus without any of his possessions. A week later, police found his car near Kingussie.

Last seen: He was last seen in the early hours of 47th birthday on January 21, 2008.

Description: He is described as 6ft 2in tall with a slim build. His eyes are blue/green and he has short, thinning blond hair and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Sergei Ivanov

Background: Russian-born artist Sergei Ivanov was 55-years-old when he was reported missing from his home address on Papa Westray, Orkney. He moved there ten years before his disappearance, and had been running the Papay Gyro Nights festival.

Last seen: He had last been seen walking on a road towards the south of Orkney on April 3, 2017.

Description: He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with long, grey hair.

Can you help with these missing people?

Police work with the Missing People Charity – the only charity in the UK which specialises in bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.

They can be contacted via telephone on freephone 116 000 or by visiting the Missing People website and reporting a sighting.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigations can also call the non-emergency number 101.