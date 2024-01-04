Keiran’s Legacy recognised by Prime Minister for “outstanding” contribution

An Elgin couple who have donated defibrillators to local communities in honour of their son have been recognised by the Prime Minister for their “outstanding contribution”.

Since Sandra and Gordon McKandie founded ‘Keiran’s Legacy’ in 2017, the pair have distributed nearly 300 defibrillators across Scotland.

They set up the charity six years ago in memory of their late son, Keiran McKandie, who died at the age of just 16 after being hit by a car while cycling near his family home in Elgin.

The accident happened in March 2016. The nearest ambulance was 38 miles away, taking 30 minutes to reach him.

The police fast response vehicle, which was the first emergency service on the scene, had no emergency life-saving equipment.

Ever since his tragic passing, his parents have been working tirelessly to provide the vital devices.

Their fundraising has resulted in 18 lives already being saved, 272 defibrillators being donated so far and £80,000 being raised for police equipment.

Downing Street presents award

Now, Sandra and Gordon’s fundraising efforts have been recognized by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

They have received the Points of Lights award which rewards “outstanding individual volunteers making a change in their community”.

Sandra and Gordon said: “We are honoured to accept this award in honour of Keiran, our only child and son.

“We acknowledge that this would not be happening without every person who has taken Keiran into their hearts and who has provided us with their time and donations in support of Keiran’s Legacy.

“This has enabled us to save 18 people’s lives, educated over 2000 people and distributed 272 defibrillators, to ensure a long-lasting legacy for Keiran.”

Sandra and Gordon are “hugely inspirational”

Moray MP Douglas Ross also congratulated the “hugely inspirational duo”.

He said: “I am delighted that Sandra and Gordon have been given Points of Lights awards by the Prime Minister.

“Their work following the tragic loss of their son Keiran at such a young age has been hugely inspirational.

“Despite the worst possible news hitting them, they have worked tirelessly to create a such a positive legacy.

“The work Sandra and Gordon have done, has saved lives and seen hundreds of defibrillators provided in communities across Moray.

“It is fantastic that they have been honoured by the Prime Minister with these awards.

“I know Sandra and Gordon and all those involved in Keiran’s Legacy will continue to work non-stop to donate more defibrillators and raise more money for their campaign and I look forward to working closely with them in their efforts.”