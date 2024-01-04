Keiran’s Legacy recognised by Prime Minister for “outstanding” contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keiran’s Legacy recognised by Prime Minister for “outstanding” contribution

Since Sandra and Gordon McKandie founded the charity in 2017 in honour of their son, the couple have distributed more than 272 defibrillators across Scotland.

By Graham Fleming
Keiran's Legacy
Gordon and Sandra have been recognised by Downing Street after their outstanding efforts. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

An Elgin couple who have donated defibrillators to local communities in honour of their son have been recognised by the Prime Minister for their “outstanding contribution”.

Since Sandra and Gordon McKandie founded ‘Keiran’s Legacy’ in 2017, the pair have distributed nearly 300 defibrillators across Scotland.

They set up the charity six years ago in memory of their late son, Keiran McKandie, who died at the age of just 16 after being hit by a car while cycling near his family home in Elgin.

Keiran's Legacy
Gordon and Sandra have received the award for “outstanding contributions in the community”. Image: Keiran’s Legacy

The accident happened in March 2016. The nearest ambulance was 38 miles away, taking 30 minutes to reach him.

The police fast response vehicle, which was the first emergency service on the scene, had no emergency life-saving equipment.

Ever since his tragic passing, his parents have been working tirelessly to provide the vital devices.

Their fundraising has resulted in 18 lives already being saved, 272 defibrillators being donated so far and £80,000 being raised for police equipment.

Downing Street presents award

Now, Sandra and Gordon’s fundraising efforts have been recognized by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

They have received the Points of Lights award which rewards “outstanding individual volunteers making a change in their community”.

Keiran McKandie
Keiran was tragically killed by a driver while riding his bike near Elgin in 2017. Image: Keiran’s Legacy.

Sandra and Gordon said: “We are honoured to accept this award in honour of Keiran, our only child and son.

“We acknowledge that this would not be happening without every person who has taken Keiran into their hearts and who has provided us with their time and donations in support of Keiran’s Legacy.

“This has enabled us to save 18 people’s lives, educated over 2000 people and distributed 272 defibrillators, to ensure a long-lasting legacy for Keiran.”

Sandra and Gordon are “hugely inspirational”

Moray MP Douglas Ross also congratulated the “hugely inspirational duo”.

He said: “I am delighted that Sandra and Gordon have been given Points of Lights awards by the Prime Minister.

Douglas Ross
Moray MP Douglas Ross said that he was delighted for the couple. Image: Jane Barlow/ PA Wire

“Their work following the tragic loss of their son Keiran at such a young age has been hugely inspirational.

“Despite the worst possible news hitting them, they have worked tirelessly to create a such a positive legacy.

“The work Sandra and Gordon have done, has saved lives and seen hundreds of defibrillators provided in communities across Moray.

“It is fantastic that they have been honoured by the Prime Minister with these awards.

“I know Sandra and Gordon and all those involved in Keiran’s Legacy will continue to work non-stop to donate more defibrillators and raise more money for their campaign and I look forward to working closely with them in their efforts.”

Lifesaving nationwide legacy for Moray teen killed while cycling as family donate further 56 defibrillators to police

