Current tenants of Pennan Inn B&B “draw a line” under village after four years

The current tenants of the Pennan Inn are saying farewell after four years of running the famous B&B and gallery.

Monika and Roland Focht said it was with “heavy hearts” they will say goodbye to the village after moving to Scotland to fulfil their dreams.

The married couple purchased the property, made famous by 1983 flick Local Hero, after moving from their native Dahlum in Germany in 2020.

And after an eventful three years which included battling the COVID pandemic at the beginning, their tenure is set to come to an end.

They said some “unpleasant” incidents had led them to “draw the line”.

The Focht’s lease ends on April 1 and the property is set to go on the market soon, with Turriff based lawyers Grant Smith Law Practice handling the sale.

Monika took to social media to announce the news to locals and tourists.

Couple bid farewell to Pennan

A statement on Facebook read: “After careful consideration and heavy hearts, we’ve decided to bid farewell to Pennan, including our beloved Pennan Inn BnB & Gallery.

“The past four years have been a journey that began when we left our house and jobs in Germany in 2020 to fulfil our long-held dream of living in Scotland.

“Proudly and wholeheartedly, we brought the Northern Lights back into conversation, putting Pennan in headlines, press, and even on television.

“Suddenly, Pennan was busy even in winter, and we can proudly say that our tiny BnB with Aurora tours quickly gained recognition.

“However, our efforts and ideas faced scepticism within the local community.

“We experienced some unpleasant incidents that I won’t delve into at this moment, but they ultimately led us to a point where it’s time to draw a line.”

What’s next for Monika and Roland?

Monika said they don’t know where their journey will take them next.

“Our lease ends on April 1, and despite the option to purchase, we’ve decided to decline due to the challenges we’ve experienced within the community,” she continued.

“Our journey continues – the destination unknown, but one thing is certain – we remain in Scotland, dreaming our dream, for it is not over.

“We love this beautiful land and look forward to everything that lies ahead.”

The Focht’s were contacted for further comment but declined to speak to The P&J tonight.