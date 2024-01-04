Current tenants of Pennan Inn B&B “draw a line” under village after four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Current tenants of Pennan Inn B&B “draw a line” under village after four years

Monika and Roland Focht said it was with "heavy hearts" they were leaving the area and their businesses behind after moving to Scotland from Germany in 2020.

By Graham Fleming
Monika and Roland Focht
Monika and Roland Focht are handing over the Pennan Inn after four years. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The current tenants of the Pennan Inn are saying farewell after four years of running the famous B&B and gallery.

Monika and Roland Focht said it was with “heavy hearts” they will say goodbye to the village after moving to Scotland to fulfil their dreams.

The married couple purchased the property, made famous by 1983 flick Local Hero, after moving from their native Dahlum in Germany in 2020.

Monika and Roland Focht
Monika, right, said it was with a “heavy heart” she gave up the Pennan Inn. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

And after an eventful three years which included battling the COVID pandemic at the beginning, their tenure is set to come to an end.

They said some “unpleasant” incidents had led them to “draw the line”.

The Focht’s lease ends on April 1 and the property is set to go on the market soon, with Turriff based lawyers Grant Smith Law Practice handling the sale.

Monika took to social media to announce the news to locals and tourists.

Couple bid farewell to Pennan

A statement on Facebook read: “After careful consideration and heavy hearts, we’ve decided to bid farewell to Pennan, including our beloved Pennan Inn BnB & Gallery.

“The past four years have been a journey that began when we left our house and jobs in Germany in 2020 to fulfil our long-held dream of living in Scotland.

“Proudly and wholeheartedly, we brought the Northern Lights back into conversation, putting Pennan in headlines, press, and even on television.

“Suddenly, Pennan was busy even in winter, and we can proudly say that our tiny BnB with Aurora tours quickly gained recognition.

Pennan Inn
The town and hotel were thrust into the limelight after appearing in the 1984 Burt Lancaster film, Local Hero. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

“However, our efforts and ideas faced scepticism within the local community.

“We experienced some unpleasant incidents that I won’t delve into at this moment, but they ultimately led us to a point where it’s time to draw a line.”

What’s next for Monika and Roland?

Monika said they don’t know where their journey will take them next.

“Our lease ends on April 1, and despite the option to purchase, we’ve decided to decline due to the challenges we’ve experienced within the community,” she continued.

“Our journey continues – the destination unknown, but one thing is certain – we remain in Scotland, dreaming our dream, for it is not over.

“We love this beautiful land and look forward to everything that lies ahead.”

The Focht’s were contacted for further comment but declined to speak to The P&J tonight.

