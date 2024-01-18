Arab Strap frontman Aidan Moffat explains why the band formed as a reaction to Britpop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arab Strap frontman Aidan Moffat explains why the band formed as a reaction to Britpop

Arab Strap will headline The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Friday to play Philophobia Undressed after the original December show was cancelled due to illness

By Sean Wallace
Arab Strap's Philophobia Undressed tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the band's iconic album. Image: Kat Gollack.
Arab Strap's Philophobia Undressed tour will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of the band's iconic album. Image: Kat Gollack.

Arab Strap front-man Aidan Moffat has revealed the Scottish alt-rock legends were formed as a reaction to the Britpop movement.

The duo began making music in 1995 when the Britpop phenomenon with bands like Oasis, Blur and Ocean Colour Scene was at its height.

Arab Strap singer Aidan felt out of step from that scene and found it “suffocating” and not honest.

He felt there was more to be said.

Now the duo will headline Aberdeen to revisit one of their legendary albums that delivered on that vow to say much more Britpop.

Aidan, 50, and Arab Strap partner Malcolm Middleton, 50, will play 1998 album Philophobia in its entirety at the Lemon Tree on Friday, January 19.

The show is rescheduled from December 6 which was cancelled due to illness.

Arab Strap will play the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen. Image by Kat Gollock

Aidan said: “In the nineties there were a lot of the lad behaviour that was a hangover from the Britpop stuff.

“I enjoyed myself during that era and had many friends who did as well.

“I didn’t really see that period as a particularly masculine time.

“However that laddish thing was very popular with the Loaded magazine and everything like that.

“The male culture was all abut football and drinking and there was very little emotion.

“You can enjoy that for a wee while but I found it suffocating.”

Arab Strap - Aiden Moffat (left) and Malcolm Middleton (right) are set to play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen.. Photo by Paul Savage.
Arab Strap – Aiden Moffat (left) and Malcolm Middleton (right) are set to play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen.. Photo by Paul Savage.

‘I felt there was more to be said’

Formed in Falkirk in 1995 Arab Strap were the antidote to Britpop culture  by bringing a refreshing, and sometimes brutal, honesty in their songs.

They have remained a unique and powerful voice since – tackling emotions and issues many artists fear to.

Aidan said: “It (Britpop) was not honest and I think we were a reaction to that, why aren’t men being honest?

“I participated and enjoyed a lot of the Britpop era, but I felt there was more to be said.”

The enduring legacy of Philophobia

Aidan and Malcolm will revisit classic release Philophobia in Aberdeen by playing all 13 tracks from the album.

Originally released on  Chemikal Underground Records in April 1998 Philophobia was the follow up to debut The  Week Never Starts Round Here.

The Aberdeen show is rescheduled from December which has to be cancelled as Aidan was ill and his voice was affected by a sore throat.

Scottish legends Arab Strap. Photo by Audrey Bizourne.

Aidan said: “Philophobia was quite  a sparse record anyway and there aren’t many songs on it that had more than three or four instruments.

“Most of the songs sound pretty much like they do on the record although there are changes.

“My voice is very different.

“It’s interesting to hear how we can do it.

“For example Here We Go was one of the singles and a song people like hearing.

“I can’t do that vocal anymore the way it was done.

“So there is a bit more singing involved and I think it works well.

“If our first album was a ramshackle oddity filled with in-jokes and private tape moments that we never expected to bother many ears.

“Then it was Philophobia where everything started to come together.

“When we began to realise making music might have a future for us, and the Arab Strap sounds and themes began to take shape.

“If you’ve seen us play in the past few years, you’ll know we still include quite a few of its songs in our set lists.

“These tunes seem to have endured, and it’s probably the only album we’d ever consider performing all the way through.”

Brexit is a disaster for musicians

Arab Strap have completed the recording of a follow up to 2021’s acclaimed album As Days Get Dark.

The new album is scheduled for release in May.

Arab Strap completed a European tour prior to last month’s run of Philophobia Undressed shows in Scotland.

They played dates in Germany, Norway, Sweden and France.

Aidan admits Brexit has been a “disaster” for British musicians.

He said: “It is a lot more expensive to tour in Europe now.

“You have to get a carny for all your equipment which costs money.

“The taxes seem to be a lot higher and stricter than they used to be.

“Brexit is a disaster still for musicians.

“To be a young band starting out today it is really prohibitive.”

 

