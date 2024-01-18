Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions

The midfield duo have signed new contracts that will see them remain at Pittodrie until at least 2026.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen's Dylan Lobban, left, in action against Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire Shield earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Dylan Lobban, left, in action against Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire Shield earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban have penned contract extensions that will see them remain at the club until 2026.

The midfield duo have both captained the Dons’ under-18s development side this season and their respective development has been rewarded with new contracts.

Scotland youth international Lobban, 18, who signed his first professional contract in 2021, spent the first half of the season on loan at Breedon Highland League side Formartine United, before being loaned out to League Two’s Forfar Athletic earlier this month.

Alfie Stewart in action for Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Stewart, 17, has been with the club for more than eight years, graduating from the youth academy in 2022, and has impressed with the under-18s squad this season.

Conversation