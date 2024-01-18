Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban sign contract extensions

Aberdeen youngsters Alfie Stewart and Dylan Lobban have penned contract extensions that will see them remain at the club until 2026.

The midfield duo have both captained the Dons’ under-18s development side this season and their respective development has been rewarded with new contracts.

Scotland youth international Lobban, 18, who signed his first professional contract in 2021, spent the first half of the season on loan at Breedon Highland League side Formartine United, before being loaned out to League Two’s Forfar Athletic earlier this month.

Stewart, 17, has been with the club for more than eight years, graduating from the youth academy in 2022, and has impressed with the under-18s squad this season.