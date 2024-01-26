How will Aberdeen’s property market do this year? Expert weighs in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home How will Aberdeen’s property market do this year? Expert weighs in

How will Aberdeen’s property market do this year? Expert weighs in

Several factors can affect activity in Granite City's property sector.

Presented by Shepherd and Wedderburn
Business man looks at property prices in Aberdeen 2024
The energy sector and the energy transition are seen to impact the local property market.

There’s reason to be cautiously optimistic about property price in Aberdeen in 2024. Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Peter Smith tells us why.

So how accurate is my crystal ball?

At the start of 2023, I wrote an article that identified key factors likely to affect the Aberdeen property market in the year ahead.

Activity and investment in the energy sector, buyer confidence in the residential market and progress towards energy transition were all expected to impact the local market.

Energy sector drives activity in north-east Scotland

Nationally, the energy sector has been a political football over the last 12 months, but global economic and political forces have a greater influence on the oil price, which remained resilient in 2023 and is key for driving activity in the UKCS and the north-east economy.

Activity in the oil and gas industry, investment in offshore renewables, energy transition, carbon capture and storage and the arrival of cruise ships fuelled cautious optimism in the local market and that positivity was felt in all sectors of the commercial property market.

However, it was not enough to insulate the local housing market from the headwinds facing the UK residential market.

Aberdeen property market in 2023

How did the property market fare in 2023?

Office property sector finishes strong

After a sluggish start to the year, the office market in Aberdeen enjoyed a strong finish to 2023. Vacant stock is at its lowest level since 2015, with the vacancy rate for Grade A space falling to 2% as the flight to quality continued.

With limited capacity at The Capitol, Silver Fin and Marischal Square and a shortage of new stock in the pipeline, occupancy rates for refurbished west-end offices increased.

Out-of-town, Prime Four Business Park at Kingswells also benefited, with occupiers looking beyond the city limits for quality, with a significant letting to Odfell Technology and multiple sub-lettings being reported.

Market for industrial property increases

The market for good quality industrial units above 10,000 sq ft increased, continuing the trend over recent years, helped by demand from the energy sector, and with activity being spread across all industrial bases. Reports of rising rents in the sector point to good demand for the right property.

No price growth in residential properties

The ASPC report for 2023 showed no house price growth. This compares against an annual increase of 3.2% for city prices in 2022.

As expected, the story of the residential market last year was one of construction costs, inflation and interest rates, with a number of national housebuilders starting 2023 by announcing a cautious approach to activity.

Throw into the mix a cost-of-living crisis, short-term letting licences, rent controls and increased Additional Dwelling Supplement, and there is a case to be made that a flat market was a reasonable result.

2024 prospects for Aberdeen property market

So, what to watch for the year ahead?

The UK general election will undoubtedly see political change which will affect the energy sector at a national level. Uncertainty is a repellent to investment and a clear national energy strategy is overdue. While they cannot change the oil price, elected governments can control the fiscal and regulatory environment to attract investment.

However, current predictions are for strong global demand for oil in 2024, which will continue to drive activity in the commercial property sector in the north-east.

Shepherd and Wedderburn's Peter Smith
Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Peter Smith

With inflation easing, we may see a couple of base rate cuts before the end of 2024. Some lenders are already offering better mortgage deals, which will improve buyer confidence in the residential market.

Some of the 2023 challenges which dogged the residential market will continue and the surprise increase to income tax in Scotland will not help. But with construction costs levelling out as well as inflation and interest rates set to fall, there may be moderate growth towards the end of 2024.

Governments may rise and fall, but in 2024 the oil price will remain key for the north-east economy.

Find out more about property prices in Aberdeen in 2024. Visit Shepherd and Wedderburn’s website.

Read more: Address your tax planning needs