Bus services paused in Elgin so drivers can attend service for Keith Rollinson

Some bus services in Elgin have been cancelled this afternoon to allow drivers to attend a celebration of life service for Keith Rollinson.

Notices were put up around Elgin, announcing some Stagecoach bus routes would be paused for a short time.

The service for Keith is being held from 1:30pm at Elgin Town Hall.

A notice read: “The following services will be suspended to allow our drivers to pay their respects and attend the celebration of life for Mr K Rollinson.”

The following bus services have been cancelled:

Service 32

1215 & 1315 Elgin BS-Burghead-Forres.

1229, 1329 & 1429 Forres-Burghead-Elgin BS.

Service 33A/C

1243 & 1313 Elgin BS-Lossiemouth.

1257 Elgin BS-Pinefield.

1435 Pinefield-Elgin BS.

1305, 1335 & 1405 Pinefield-Lossiemouth.

1300 & 1330 Lossiemouth-Pinefield.

1405 Lossiemouth-Manitoba.

1430 & 1500 Lossiemouth-Elgin BS.

Service 34

1353 Elgin BS-Bishopmill-Elgin BS

Service 36

1420 Elgin BS – Dufftown

1514 Dufftown – Elgin BS

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland confirmed: “A small number of services will not operate in Elgin today, information on the services not operating is available to view online.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time.”

Keith Rollinson, Elgin bus driver remembered

Elgin bus driver Keith, who was just 58, died on February 3 at Dr. Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

His death left the community stunned and his family heartbroken, who described him as a “loving husband and father.”

Keith’s Stagecoach colleagues launched a fundraiser, with more than £40,000 in donations.

A 15-year-old boy has since appeared in court charged with murder.

On February 10, a candle lit vigil was held outside St Giles church to mourn his death.

The family has asked for family flowers only today.

Donations to Keiran’s Legacy, a Moray charity which provides defibrillators, will also be taken at the town hall door.