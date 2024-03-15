Bus services paused in Elgin so drivers can attend service for Keith Rollinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus services paused in Elgin so drivers can attend service for Keith Rollinson

Stagecoach has given employees time off to attend an event in memory of Keith, who died following an incident at Elgin bus station.

By Bailey Moreton
Collage of Keith Rollinson and flowers on Elgin bus station bench.
The death of Keith Rollinson at Elgin bus station shocked the community. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

Some bus services in Elgin have been cancelled this afternoon to allow drivers to attend a celebration of life service for Keith Rollinson.

Notices were put up around Elgin, announcing some Stagecoach bus routes would be  paused for a short time.

The service for Keith is being held from 1:30pm at Elgin Town Hall.

A notice posted by Stagecoach saying drivers were to be given time off this afternoon to attend the funeral service of Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson. Image: Lossiemouth Community Council/Facebook

A notice read: “The following services will be suspended to allow our drivers to pay their respects and attend the celebration of life for Mr K Rollinson.”

The following bus services have been cancelled:

Service 32

1215 & 1315 Elgin BS-Burghead-Forres.
1229, 1329 & 1429 Forres-Burghead-Elgin BS.

Service 33A/C

1243 & 1313 Elgin BS-Lossiemouth.
1257 Elgin BS-Pinefield.
1435 Pinefield-Elgin BS.
1305, 1335 & 1405 Pinefield-Lossiemouth.
1300 & 1330 Lossiemouth-Pinefield.
1405 Lossiemouth-Manitoba.
1430 & 1500 Lossiemouth-Elgin BS.

Service 34
1353 Elgin BS-Bishopmill-Elgin BS

Service 36
1420 Elgin BS – Dufftown
1514 Dufftown – Elgin BS

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland confirmed: “A small number of services will not operate in Elgin today, information on the services not operating is available to view online.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time.”

Keith Rollinson, Elgin bus driver remembered

Elgin bus driver Keith, who was just 58, died on February 3 at Dr. Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

His death left the community stunned and his family heartbroken, who described him as a “loving husband and father.”

Keith’s Stagecoach colleagues launched a fundraiser, with more than £40,000 in donations.

A 15-year-old boy has since appeared in court charged with murder.

On February 10, a candle lit vigil was held outside St Giles church to mourn his death.

The family has asked for family flowers only today.

Donations to Keiran’s Legacy, a Moray charity which provides defibrillators, will also be taken at the town hall door.

 

