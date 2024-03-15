Meet the owner of the only Inverness crazy golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the owner of the only Inverness crazy golf course

Gus MacDonald talks expansion plans, featuring in a crime novel and breaking records.

By Alex Banks
Gus MacDonald has been running the facility since 2016 and has been adding attractions since. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gus MacDonald has been running the facility since 2016 and has been adding attractions since. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It has been eight years since an Inverness family took over the city’s only crazy golf course.

Gus MacDonald runs Inverness Crazy Golf on Bught Road, near Bught Park,  alongside his mum, Beth.

After a complete gut of the site in 2016, the pair now offer 15 miniature golf holes as well as several other attractions – including football, pool and remote-control cars.

The award-winning business has grown its own community in the Highland capital and Gus is keen to keep them happy.

How family have built crazy golf community

Gus said the golf course sits in a “historically tired” part of Inverness.

He is keen to ensure it is worth customers travelling to.

He said: “I assume the old golf course had been put in some time in the 1970s — there were no obstacles or anything.

“When we took over, we completely gutted the place and added in all of our own attractions and holes.

“It has been long hours and a lot of hard work developing it over the years, but I absolutely love it.”

Gus and Inverness Crazy Golf have made their way into a crime novel. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The customers are everything to Gus and his mum who are always looking at ways of giving back.

Gus added: “Judging by reviews a lot of people are very fond of what we offer. In many ways its grown into its own little community.

“We have regulars who you see every day and people who pop in every weekend — we’re so grateful.”

The business has its own picnic area, as well as a coffee and ice-cream kiosk.

It is open from February to November, weather permitting.

Inverness Crazy Golf ‘always developing’

Gus wants to keep the business “as fresh as possible” by continuously adding to its offerings.

He said: “We want to be innovative and keep it interesting so customers are getting their value for money.

“If not, it becomes boring and you may end up in losing your customers. It has helped hugely in our success.

“Currently, we have 15 holes and are just about to add a 16th. We’re hoping to take it up to 18.

The golf course is looking to increase to 18 holes next year. Image: Inverness Crazy Golf

“When we built the course it was designed so we could always add more.

“We reinvest so much of what we make; I think it’s vitally important.”

Gus is full of appreciation for his customers and the opportunities the business has presented him with.

He added: “You meet new people all the time and the reputation is growing year-on-year.

“It’s difficult to describe how grateful we are of every person and every penny spent here.”

How business became part of crime novel and plans to set world record

Famous faces such as strongman Tom Stoltman and author Neil Lancaster have visited the business.

After a conversation with the latter, Gus and his golf course have found their way into a crime novel.

Gus said: “Neil Lancaster came in and I asked what he was writing at that moment.

“After finding out it was based in Inverness I cheekily asked if I could be included – and to my shock he agreed.

“Inverness Crazy Golf has a mention and there is even a character named Gus. It’s amazing.”

Strongman Tom Stoltman at the miniature course. Image: Inverness Crazy Golf

Gus and his business feature in The Night Watch. Now, the businessman is looking to write his way into a new book with a world record.

He added: “There are a couple of things I’m thinking of doing. One is a 24-hour challenge for charity.

“It’s in the pipelines and I’ve checked the records. The longest ever game of mini-golf is also 24 hours.

“The plan would be to raise money for 24 charities – another way of us giving back to the community.”

Conversation