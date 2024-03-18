Five-bedroom Cromarty house on sale for £500,000 – and wait until you see the view!

A stunning five-bedroom house with a breath-taking view of the Cromarty Firth is on sale for £500,000.

The beautiful property is located in a semi-rural area one mile south of the historic town.

One of the gems of Cromarty Mains is its “fairy tale” one-acre mature garden, which includes an orchard with well stocked fruit trees.

Once inside, on the ground floor, the large open-plan kitchen is the heart of the house.

It is next to a spacious living room which enjoys a cozy fireplace and views out to the garden.

The ground floor also has the first of the five bedrooms, aswell as a study, a utility room, a toilet and a sunroom.

The sunroom once had a pool which could easily be re-instated should a buyer wish to.

Up the central wooden staircase, the landing area leads to the crown jewel of the house – a wide balcony with breath-taking views to the Inner Cromarty Firth.

The first floor is also where the master suite is, a spacious bedroom with a dressing room.

It also has three double bedrooms, all with large wardrobes, and a Jack and Jill Bathroom.

Although the property enjoys the peace and quietness of a semi-rural location, it is not isolated.

Local shops and amenities are available within a 30-min walk.

The town of Cromarty has several bars, restaurants and shops and a primary school.

The property is also a 40-minute drive from Inverness, and is connected to the Highland Capital via bus.

Cromarty Mains is on sale for offers over £500,000.