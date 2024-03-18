Five-bedroom Cromarty house on sale for £500,000 – and wait until you see the view!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-bedroom Cromarty house on sale for £500,000 – and wait until you see the view!

Cromarty Mains has a spectacular view of the Cromarty Firth.

By Ashleigh Barbour
The property has stunning views over the Cromarty Firth. Image: Yopa
The property has stunning views over the Cromarty Firth. Image: Yopa

A stunning five-bedroom house with a breath-taking view of the Cromarty Firth is on sale for £500,000.

The beautiful property is located in a semi-rural area one mile south of the historic town.

One of the gems of Cromarty Mains is its “fairy tale” one-acre mature garden, which includes an orchard with well stocked fruit trees.

The view is breath-taking. Image: Yopa

Once inside, on the ground floor, the large open-plan kitchen is the heart of the house.

It is next to a spacious living room which enjoys a cozy fireplace and views out to the garden.

A central staircase leads you upstairs. Image: Yopa

The ground floor also has the first of the five bedrooms, aswell as a study, a utility room, a toilet and a sunroom.

The sunroom once had a pool which could easily be re-instated should a buyer wish to.

Up the central wooden staircase, the landing area leads to the crown jewel of the house – a wide balcony with breath-taking views to the Inner Cromarty Firth.

The sunroom once had a pool which could easily be re-instated should a buyer wish to. Image: Yopa

The first floor is also where the master suite is, a spacious bedroom with a dressing room.

It also has three double bedrooms, all with large wardrobes, and a Jack and Jill Bathroom.

The view. Image: Yopa

Although the property enjoys the peace and quietness of a semi-rural location, it is not isolated.

Local shops and amenities are available within a 30-min walk.

The town of Cromarty has several bars, restaurants and shops and a primary school.

The property is also a 40-minute drive from Inverness, and is connected to the Highland Capital via bus.

Cromarty Mains is on sale for offers over £500,000. 