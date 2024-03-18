XL bully walk planned for Moray beach following success of Aberdeen meet-up

An XL bully walk will take place at a Moray beach later this week, in a bid to shine a positive light on the controversial breed.

Taylor Stirling, from Keith, has organised the event which will take place at Roseisle beach, which connects Findhorn and Burghead.

It comes after the 21-year-old had “massive success” with a similar walk she organised in Aberdeen at the beginning of the month.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Taylor shared how she hopes to “show how amazing” XL bully dogs are under the right ownership.

XL bully walk to take place this weekend

The walks were initially planned for Aberdeen, but Taylor now aims to split the events between Moray and the Granite City.

She said: “The plan is to split the meet-ups between Aberdeen and Moray. It gives people in both areas somewhere slightly closer to home once a month.”

Hoping to shine a positive light on the breed, Taylor shared how “upsetting” it is to watch the dogs be painted in a derogatory way.

“I think there’s good media and bad media, but most of the media is bad at the moment,” she said.

“When you’re out on a normal walk with your dog people are staying away and don’t want to come close.

“It’s almost making the dogs worse as they are getting no socialisation.

“It also affects owners mental health not being able to socialise with their dogs, so this gives people that are in a similar position, a chance to meet and speak to each other.”

The first walk took place at the start of the month and the mum said owners and their dogs ‘left on a high’.

The group managed to go for a walk and pop into Barking Mad café, situated along Aberdeen’s beach promenade.

Last event branded massive success

Taylor said: “Around 10 people came to the first walk, it was just a little one. But Barking Mad loved us so much that they have offered to hire out their space to us when we need.

“It was a massive success, it encourages more people to come as well.

“This is showing the dogs together, showing them happy and that there are responsible owners out there.

“Like any dog, if trained correctly, they are amazing.”

XL bully breed banned in Scotland

New rules were announced by the Scottish Government on January 18 due to an “influx” of XL bullies being moved to Scotland from south of the border.

Since February it is now an offence to sell an XL bully dog, give away one, breed from one, abandon an animal or let it stray, and to have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

If people break these rules, they may face up to six months in jail and/or be fined up to £5,000.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate in England and Wales, however, this does not apply in Scotland until July 31.

Moray’s XL Bully walk is set to take place on Sunday, March 24 at 12pm. Further information on the upcoming meet-up can be found here.