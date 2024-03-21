New £3m cycle path could link Bridge of Don and Blackdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £3m cycle path could link Bridge of Don and Blackdog

It's part of ongoing efforts to persuade people to ditch their cars and cycle to and from Aberdeen.

By Isaac Buchan
The Bridge of Don bike path could cut down on car use.
The Bridge of Don bike path could cut down on car use. Image: Google Earth

Multi-million-pound plans have been forged in a fresh bid to get more people to ditch their cars and cycle to and from Aberdeen.

A £3 million bike path from the Murcar roundabout at Bridge of Don to Blackdog is the latest in a raft of changes designed to reshape travel across the city.

Councillors have been urged to push ahead with the project to link the city with the hamlet three miles away on the A92 road out to Ellon.

The plans have been formed at a time when the area is in line for a major population boom – with hundreds of new homes being built.

But officials have warned that cash problems might pose a challenge in constructing the £3m path…

Why is the council considering new Bridge of Don bike path?

It comes as part of a package of environmental measures agreed upon five years ago to offset the impact of the AWPR route.

Years in the making, proposals were put to residents towards the end of last year.

The public were in overwhelming support of the plans, with largely enthusiastic responses gleaned during in-person events and via online participation.

The Murcar roundabout. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

A 92% majority supported having an active travel link between Murcar and Blackdog, and 86% said that they would be more likely to travel by active means if the path were there.

It would stretch along the eastern side of the carriageway, tying into Hareburn Road.

Land to the rear of properties on the outskirts of the city would be acquired for the project.

But could £3m Murcar bike path project be too expensive?

Councillors will vote on whether to go ahead with the project on Wednesday, March 27.

However a report penned by the local authority’s senior engineer Ken Neil reveals that paying for it might be an issue.

It states: “There is currently insufficient budget for the project to proceed with the implementation of the scheme…

“Therefore, should further approval be given, progress will be dependent on the sourcing of additional funding.”

It follows major roadworks between the old AECC and Murcar to accommodate new houses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Beyond that, he warns of the “future costs associated with maintaining any new or upgraded infrastructure”.

Mr Neil says the need for future upkeep costs could be kept to a minimum by splashing the cash on “quality” work at this stage.

He adds: “It is crucial to strive for the highest standards of quality in infrastructure.”

Why is new Bridge of Don bike path needed?

The project was originally planned in August 2019, however had to be paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, work has got under way on the construction of 536 new council houses at Cloverhill – with the project due to conclude in the next three years.

And at Blackdog, 284 houses are being built at Strabathie Village, with potential for hundreds more in the future.

How the completed Cloverhill development will take shape. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Bancon Homes

Do you back the bike path plans? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Now is the time to form healthy travel habits’

Studies carried out last year say the new population will provide “a key opportunity to instill new sustainable travel habits”.

Consultants Aecom said: “Promoting the use of active travel instead of private vehicles from the outset will drive demand for more sustainable travel.

“But these benefits can only be realised if there is a comprehensive and well integrated active travel network in place.”

Royal Aberdeen golf bosses say ‘random noises’ from new Bridge of Don recycling centre would ruin games

