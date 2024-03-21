New £3m cycle path could link Bridge of Don and Blackdog

Multi-million-pound plans have been forged in a fresh bid to get more people to ditch their cars and cycle to and from Aberdeen.

A £3 million bike path from the Murcar roundabout at Bridge of Don to Blackdog is the latest in a raft of changes designed to reshape travel across the city.

Councillors have been urged to push ahead with the project to link the city with the hamlet three miles away on the A92 road out to Ellon.

The plans have been formed at a time when the area is in line for a major population boom – with hundreds of new homes being built.

But officials have warned that cash problems might pose a challenge in constructing the £3m path…

Why is the council considering new Bridge of Don bike path?

It comes as part of a package of environmental measures agreed upon five years ago to offset the impact of the AWPR route.

Years in the making, proposals were put to residents towards the end of last year.

The public were in overwhelming support of the plans, with largely enthusiastic responses gleaned during in-person events and via online participation.

A 92% majority supported having an active travel link between Murcar and Blackdog, and 86% said that they would be more likely to travel by active means if the path were there.

It would stretch along the eastern side of the carriageway, tying into Hareburn Road.

Land to the rear of properties on the outskirts of the city would be acquired for the project.

But could £3m Murcar bike path project be too expensive?

Councillors will vote on whether to go ahead with the project on Wednesday, March 27.

However a report penned by the local authority’s senior engineer Ken Neil reveals that paying for it might be an issue.

It states: “There is currently insufficient budget for the project to proceed with the implementation of the scheme…

“Therefore, should further approval be given, progress will be dependent on the sourcing of additional funding.”

Beyond that, he warns of the “future costs associated with maintaining any new or upgraded infrastructure”.

Mr Neil says the need for future upkeep costs could be kept to a minimum by splashing the cash on “quality” work at this stage.

He adds: “It is crucial to strive for the highest standards of quality in infrastructure.”

Why is new Bridge of Don bike path needed?

The project was originally planned in August 2019, however had to be paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, work has got under way on the construction of 536 new council houses at Cloverhill – with the project due to conclude in the next three years.

And at Blackdog, 284 houses are being built at Strabathie Village, with potential for hundreds more in the future.

Do you back the bike path plans? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Now is the time to form healthy travel habits’

Studies carried out last year say the new population will provide “a key opportunity to instill new sustainable travel habits”.

Consultants Aecom said: “Promoting the use of active travel instead of private vehicles from the outset will drive demand for more sustainable travel.

“But these benefits can only be realised if there is a comprehensive and well integrated active travel network in place.”