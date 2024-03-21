‘The mind boggles’: Plans to demolish Aberdeen oil office for EV charging site could be scuppered over new eco rules

Developers behind plans for the largest electric vehicle charging station in the north-east fear it could fall victim to eco-friendly policies.

Frustrated CoCity say Aberdeen City Council could prevent the flagship development from being built on the former Alba Gate site at Stoneywood.

The firm unveiled plans for the EV station, four business “starter units” and two drive-thru restaurants there in December.

But they say the Scottish Government’s recently enshrined eco-friendly framework, known as NPF4, could see the proposal thrown out by local planners within days…

The guideline specifically mentions “restricting additional out-of-town retail development”, such as the plans at Stoneywood Gate.

But CoCity argue their new site will create more than 30 jobs and generate around £2.5 million to the local economy over the next five years.

The proposal would also see the derelict former office building demolished, which has been a target for vandals in recent years.

Drive-thru units go ‘hand-in-hand’ with EV charging hub

Charlie Veitch of CoCity said demand for an EV facility in the area was “huge”, with this being the driving force behind the scheme just off the road to Dyce.

The EV hub would have up to 24 fast charge top-end electrical charging facilities.

The despairing Mr Veitch issued a last ditch bid to convince decision-makers of the benefits.

He explained the drive-thru restaurants went “hand-in-hand” with the charging facilities.

“The fast chargers can effectively charge to a reasonable amount within 20 minutes to half an hour so they need restroom and coffee facilities, areas where people can sit and do a little bit of work if they want to get out of their car,” Mr Veitch explained.

Council still says no despite Stoneywood Gate design changes

However after lodging the plans with the local authority, it seems everything started to unravel for the developers.

CoCity listened to planners and changed the site’s design with one of the drive-thrus removed, axing the lane.

The firm even demonstrated that no other sites within the Dyce area would be suitable for the EV hub and restaurants.

However, they fear this might not be enough.

CoCity director Alex Impey said: “We had a number of informal chats with them where they said two drive-thrus wouldn’t be supported because it’s overdevelopment.

“But one drive-thru and one ‘drive-to’ could potentially be supported so we made a load of other changes that had been requested… But they still came back and said no.”

Mr Veitch added: “We were given verbal assurances that would be much better received and then once we got into submitting the application, everything changed.

“It seems they’ve decided that they’re not going to give it the opportunity of getting it to committee [to be voted on by councillors], they are just going to decide on it themselves.”

And Mr Impey argued: “There’s nothing in the area for EV charging, this will be the biggest one in the north-east and the top three in Scotland.

“The fact that they could say ‘it doesn’t comply with NPF4 so we have to reject everything’… The mind boggles.”

Operators interested in Dyce EV development

CoCity says it has been approached by six of the largest EV operators in the country to take on the site including SSE, BP Pulse, Osprey and Gridserve.

Mr Veitch explained: “People are lining up to take this because there is a demand for it.

“We tried to convey this to the council to say it’s not just us who thinks this is a good idea, this is coming from the business community who want this to happen.

“The conference centre and the airport are desperate for this.”

Big names lined up for Dyce drive-thru unit

There is also a growing interest in the restaurant units, including a very popular global coffee chain.

Mr Veitch revealed: “The EV firms are bringing operators because they deal with them daily at their other sites across the UK.

“They are now saying we can introduce you to Starbucks and all these other different new brands that are coming forward because that is a very buoyant market.”

Meanwhile, the planned commercial space has attracted some interest too.

CoCity are in discussions with an “extremely keen” central belt-based company to open a junior gym for children.