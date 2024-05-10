Want to visit the UK’s oldest working woolmill? Now you can!

Fancy a day out to somewhere new? Learn the incredible history, see the original machinery and dive into the magic of the UK’s oldest working woolmill.

When you visit Knockando Woolmill, not only will you be able to enjoy its charming shop and delectable coffee shop, but you can learn more about a piece of quintessential Scottish history.

If you need more to whet your appetite, Cardhu, Tamdhu and Knockando distilleries are all within walking distance from the Mill, making it the perfect way to cap off a wholesome day visit.

Emily Scott, merchandise manager of Knockando Woolmill and Trust, said: “While the shop and historic building are open all year-round, we are happy to announce that the coffee shop will be opening Tuesday 14 May. It’s a way to spend a day out.”

There’s something for everyone, so whether you’re a history-lover, antiquities aficionado or simply looking for a leisurely way to spend the day, look no further than Knockando Woolmill.

The mill: history and restoration

Nestled in the Spey Valley and first appearing as the ‘Wauk Mill’ in parish records dating back to 1784, Knockando Woolmill has always held a position as the heart of the community. Back in the day and before the industrial revolution, local farmers brought their fleeces to be converted into fabric or knitting yarn.

As the mill acquired new pieces of equipment, Knockando Woolmill was one of the first mills of its kind to mechanise the labour-intensive process of carding and spinning – what was previously only always done by hand.

Over the next hundreds of years, the woolmill was passed down through generations of families. The last tenant to live onsite, Duncan Stewart, ran the mill until 1976. After that, he handed the mill over to Hugh Jones who fell in love with the mill and took over running it until 2000.

Hoping to preserve and protect the rich history of the woolmill, the Trust was set up in 2000, and after 10 years of fundraising, a 2 year renovation project began. Throughout the project, Victorian machinery was painstakingly dismantled, repaired and rebuilt, and now the Woolmill is once again fully operational.

Open seasonally since 2012, you can visit and experience the sights and sounds of a working Woolmill. Learn the rich history of the site, enjoy a coffee and a home-baked treat, and browse the range of quality woollen throws, scarves and accessories in the on-site shop.

While the woolmill hasn’t had its own weaver for a few years, it has launched its very own training programme this summer, teaching two lucky weavers the ins and outs of this practice.

Make a day of it

Ideally located, the Mill is a convenient break for cyclists, walkers or anyone visiting the Speyside Way. So, fancy a day out exploring this cultural gem? Make a day of it when you drop in to Knockando Woolmill.

Before you visit, be sure to check if there are any guided tours on offer that day.

Emily said: “We do offer tours like our classic guided tour (to be pre-booked). Volunteers lead the tour which typically lasts 45 minutes to an hour and it covers the social history of the mill, the restoration of the site and various production processes that are carried out on site.”

After a tour, stop by the coffee shop for a light bite and debrief to discuss all the fascinating history you’ve just learned. The coffee shop offers lunch options like quiche and home-baked goods freshly prepared on-site daily.

And before you head home, don’t forget to visit the shop! From beautiful Merino wool throws to hats, scarves, homeware and more, you’re sure to find something lovely.

At Knockando, authentic craftsmanship and time-honoured weaving skills are used to create luxury collections of beautifully woven products in fresh, contemporary designs.

Exclusive, small batch yarns and fabrics are used to make beautiful products enjoyed by customers all over the world.

Woven in the heart of Speyside, Knockando has its own range of robust fabric, made to endure the rigours of outdoor pursuits. The Strathespey Tweed is also equally practical in the home as tweed upholstery fabric, great for sofas, chairs and curtains.

Knockando also has its own Herringbone Cloth fabric woven in Moray, Speyside. Described as ‘truly irresistible’ this extremely versatile fabric can be used for clothing, upholstery, curtains and even carpet!

A Classic Guided Tour can be booked via email : emily@kwc.co.uk. If you are unable to visit for a scheduled tour, self-guided tour notes are also available on site.

Plan your visit and learn more about the UK’s oldest working mill, Knockando Woolmill.