The best pictures from Portsoy’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival

Our photographer Jason Hedges captures all the best moments from the 2024 Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy.

Winning raft team: Portsoy Outdoor Pool with Garry Andrew, Eli Clark and Michael Sharp. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Winning raft team: Portsoy Outdoor Pool with Garry Andrew, Eli Clark and Michael Sharp. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

The annual Scottish Traditional Boat Festival kicked-off today in Portsoy with hundreds of tourists descending on the picturesque village for the 31st time.

The weekend-long celebration will feature live music, historic boats, and local fare including crafting demonstrations and a fun run.

Since its launch in 1993, the Portsoy festival has become one of the country’s premier maritime attractions and has entertained visitors near and far.

To date, is is thought more than 120,000 people have visited the port because of the weekender.

The celebrations – which have only ever been prevented due to a global pandemic – were capped today with a flypast of the Red Arrows. And our photographer, Jason Hedges, was in Portsoy to capture all of the best moments.

Photographers everywhere taking pictures. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red arrows put on a display for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Wheres Wally? Carl Maguire and husband Steven Maclean. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Pipe Band. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF presents the organisers of Portsoy BF and is presented by the organisers of Portsoy BF. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red arrows put on a display for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Losing team from Norway Vikings Aage Haugan and Bendik Skogvold. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A sunny day for Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Brodie Macalister from explorer scouts Newburgh is soaked three times a pound to raise money for an Austria trip trekking 100 miles over 10 days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Action shot of Brodie Macalister. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of people turned up for the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Glenglassaugh cocktail bar. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Raft race. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF presents the organisers of Portsoy BF and is presented by the organisers of Portsoy BF. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Spectators were seen enjoying the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Glenglassaugh whisky tasting. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF presents the organisers of Portsoy BF and is presented by the organisers of Portsoy BF. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Umbrella for a different kind of weather we are used to! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A dip to cool down. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival 2024. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF presents the organisers of Portsoy BF and is presented by the organisers of Portsoy BF. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
RNLI lifeboat team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fruit Shoot raft team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Group photo. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A brilliant day to watch the Red Arrows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Aage Haugan and Bendik Skogvold. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fruit shoot raft team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dougie Woodrow, Steven Riddel, Elaine Riddel, Carl Maguire, Steven Maclean, Norma McKay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Pipe Band. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF with sponsor Glassaugh Distillery, Stewart Buchanan, Global Brand Ambassador. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
An artist’s stand at the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF with a Morayvia rep. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A dog enjoying the water. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Taking in the view. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF presents the organisers of Portsoy BF and is presented by the organisers of Portsoy BF. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF with Lord Lieut of Banfshire, Andy Simpson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
All smiles for the camera. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red arrows put on a display for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Red 10 Graeme Muscat RAF with festival organiser David Urquhart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

