The best pictures from Portsoy’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival

The annual Scottish Traditional Boat Festival kicked-off today in Portsoy with hundreds of tourists descending on the picturesque village for the 31st time.

The weekend-long celebration will feature live music, historic boats, and local fare including crafting demonstrations and a fun run.

Since its launch in 1993, the Portsoy festival has become one of the country’s premier maritime attractions and has entertained visitors near and far.

To date, is is thought more than 120,000 people have visited the port because of the weekender.

The celebrations – which have only ever been prevented due to a global pandemic – were capped today with a flypast of the Red Arrows. And our photographer, Jason Hedges, was in Portsoy to capture all of the best moments.